Dave Mustaine Previews Thrashy Guitar Riff From Upcoming Megadeth Album

Dave Mustaine gets down to business in a new video shared by Megadeth last week (July 31) that shows the bandleader repping his Cameo account.

Not only does he extend his offer to communicate personally with fans via the video site, but the rocker also shares a quick listen to a new Megadeth guitar riff. And the fast-paced musical figure, taken from a song from the sessions for the band's anticipated 16th studio album, The Sick, the Dying and the Dead, certainly brings to mind the metal act's classic thrash past.

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

By now, music fans who've been following along know Mustaine's pretty keen to drop Megadeth clues in videos related to his involvement in Cameo, where users pay to have participating celebrities send personalized video messages to themselves or others.

And Mustaine's willing to make a video for you. In his latest ad, Mustaine says he "extended my account at Cameo because I've been having such a great time connecting with all of you and answering your questions. Be sure and check out my profile."

Seen briefly in the clip is one of the musician's yet-to-released signature model guitars with Gibson.

Last month, Mustaine first announced that he wanted "to invite you to have me send a personalized greeting from Cameo for you to your friends."

He added he could say "happy birthday, happy anniversary, Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, whatever. Or some of my personal favorites like fu— [laughs] No, we won't get into that here."

Who knows what treasures await purchasers of Dave Mustaine Cameos? It was in a Cameo video to a fan that the frontman confirmed the album title for the band's long-awaited follow-up to 2016's Dystopia.

Megadeth's Metal Tour of the Year alongside Lamb of God, Trivium and Hatebreed begins across North America on Aug. 20. Earlier this year, Megadeth parted ways with longtime bassist David Ellefson amid a sex scandal involving the band co-founder. His bass tracks on the upcoming album were said to be replaced.

Find Mustaine on Cameo at cameo.com/davemustaine. Hear the new guitar riff at the end of the promo below.

Dave Mustaine Cameo Promo - July 31, 2021