Chino Moreno Has Started Working on More Crosses Music

Now that Deftones' Ohms is out and touring remains on hold, singer Chino Moreno has revealed in a recent podcast appearance that one of his other bands is starting to grab his attention. According to Moreno, he's been revisiting some unreleased material from ††† (Crosses) with the hope of finishing it.

Moreno was guesting on Bloody Disgusting's podcast when he addressed the group, which released a series of EPs eventually combined into the band's self-titled debut in 2014.

“A few days ago, I just moved into a new place a little over a month ago, so I’ve been setting up my studio room in here and I broke out some of that (unreleased) stuff from then, and I started working on it," said Moreno.

He added, "Now that the Deftones record is done and there’s no touring really in the near future, I kinda have time to work on stuff so I’m definitely going to dig in and see where I can go with that."

Moreno worked on the album with Far guitarist Shaun Lopez and bassist Chuck Doom, adding a few musicians when they decided to play live. Crosses leaned more to Moreno's dark pop and synth sensibilities. Revisit a bit of "The Epilogue" below.

††† (Crosses), "The Epilogue"

He adds, "I really really like that project. The best part about it for me was no one knew we were making that record even. We put it out as EP’s first and we just kinda dropped out of nowhere. Making music without any expectations was super freeing and fun. I really love doing it. I like the guys that I work with in that so I’m gonna try to get some of that stuff finalized ... finished up.”

Looks like Moreno is taking advantage of the downtime from the road. He also recently revealed in a separate podcast chat there is some unfinished material from another of his other projects Palms. The group featured members of the band Isis who had recently disbanded. While the band did issue a record in 2013, Moreno revealed that more material was left unfinished as he had to return to Deftones.

The singer stated, "We still may [revisit it] at some point, because obviously the songs are there and it’s kind of up to me to write some more vocals and stuff over it. But it's actually a lot more a mix of Isis and Deftones type of thing, it's a lot more guitar-driven I guess you’d say a distorted guitar, dynamic.”

While either Crosses or Palms may take some time to turn around (if at all), Deftones are certainly front and center in 2020, having recently released their Ohms album. The record debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard Albums chart, bolstered by the title track lead single and follow up crusher "Genesis."

Hear Chino Moreno on the Bloody Disgusting Podcast