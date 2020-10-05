We're feeling good vibes this week as Deftones latest album Ohms has debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart.

It was an impressive opening week for the Sacramento rockers, who returned with their first new album since 2016's Gore. In addition to the Top 5 debut overall, Ohms was the No. 1 album on the Hard Rock Albums Chart, No. 1 on the Vinyl Albums Chart, No. 1 on the Tastemakers Chart, No. 2 on the Top Rock Albums Chart and No. 3 on the Top ALT Albums Chart. In total, the record eclipsed over 49,000 total units in first-week sales, also netting an impressive 13,000 vinyl units as well.

This marks the fourth Top 5 entry from the group in their career, placing the album alongside White Pony, their self-titled set and Gore as the other Top 5 debuts. Ahead of the release, the band issued the hypnotic self-titled lead single as well as the crushingly heavy follow-up, "Genesis."

Overall, it was a very good week for rock, with Machine Gun Kelly's transition from rap to pop-punk, Tickets to My Downfall, becoming his first ever No. 1 album.

Meanwhile, in other Deftones news, the band is continuing their "Adopt-a-Dot" fundraiser, allowing fans to donate in order to secure a pixel in the artwork for the Ohms album. Frank Maddocks designed the cover, which creates a striking face from a number of pixelated dots. Those adopting a dot can then upload their own photo to become part of the artwork, while also leaving a message as well.

Proceeds from the Adopt-a-Dot promotion have generated $108,000 for the UC Davis Children's Hospital and Live Nation's Crew Nation funds so far. To be part of the Ohms Adopt-a-Dot art piece while contributing to two great causes, click here for details.