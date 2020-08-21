Deftones Unveil Title Track to New Album ‘Ohms’

After a week full of teases, Deftones have finally released new music. The group just issued the title track for their new album Ohms, which can be heard with the accompanying video below.

The song itself relies on a strong, fuzzed out guitar tone as vocalist Chino Moreno's hypnotic vocal takes you through the track's journey. Meanwhile, the song comes with a video directed by Rafatoon from the dreambear production company.

As revealed earlier on Thursday, Ohms is now set for a Sept. 25 street date via Warner Records. The group also previously revealed the artwork and track listing. This came after teases from previous song lyrics with the first letter of each song spelling out "O-H-M-S," The band also posted coordinates to a billboard in Los Angeles that featured their new album artwork.

Ohms was recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles and Trainwreck Studios in Woodinville, Washington, reuniting the band with producer Terry Date. The title track is currently available via the platform of your choosing here and you can pre-order the album ahead of the Sept. 25 release at this location.

Deftones, "Ohms"