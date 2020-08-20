Deftones Announce New Album ‘Ohms’

Well, it's been a week-long buildup of teasers and billboard advertisements, but the news is finally here. Deftones have announced their upcoming new album Ohms, as per a listing on Apple Music.

Back in June, drummer Abe Cunningham confirmed that the album was finished, and that the band hoped it would be released sometime this year. It looks like we got lucky — its release date is set for Sept. 25. Ohms is the long-awaited follow-up to their 2016 album Gore, and arrives at the perfect time, considering the standstill the music industry has been on this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

See the album artwork and track listing below.

In addition to a new album, Deftones also have plans to release a 20th anniversary edition of their groundbreaking album White Pony. Chino Moreno explained that there will be an accompanying remixed version called Black Stallion, though there is no official release date for it yet.

That isn't all we have to look forward to, either. Though it was initially set to take place this year, Deftones' tour with Gojira and Poppy is still on, and has been rescheduled for 2021. You'll just have to play Ohms on repeat in the meantime to prepare for it.

Deftones - Ohms Album Artwork + Track Listing

Reprise Records

1. Genesis

2. Ceremony

3. Urantia

4. Error

5. The Spell of Mathematics

6. Pompeji

7. This Link Is Dead

8. Radiant City

9. Headless

10. Ohms