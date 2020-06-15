Deftones Complete New Album, Hope to Release in 2020

Deftones have officially completed their ninth studio album, which will possibly be released in 2020. During a new interview with drummer Abe Cunningham, he spoke about plans for the record along with returning to the studio with legendary producer Terry Date.

The upcoming Deftones release will be the band’s first since 2016’s Gore, which extended Deftones’ run of solid albums to eight in a row. Despite a partial shutdown of the music industry due to coronavirus, bands continue to release new albums, though delaying them is still common.

“We actually tracked everything last summer; June and July. We were sort of taking our time, but we actually just completed everything. We’re mixing,” Cunningham tells Download TV. When asked if it was heavier than Deftones’ 2010s releases, Cunningham responded, “It’s all that. It’s always hard to describe it. I’ll say this… We can’t help but sound like ourselves, but just being back with Terry, there’s certain sounds that we developed with Terry that kind of became sort of our core sounds, and those are back again.”

“It should be coming along, hopefully, maybe September. I heard something. I can’t remember… We haven’t really discussed it too deeply other than we plan on it coming out this summer,” the drummer continues. “It’s not looking like we’re going to be able to get out there this summer to support it. So does it make sense to put it out when you can’t support it? Maybe. Maybe not. I don’t know. I think that’s something that we’re going to have to figure out sooner than later. But I think our mindset right now is just finishing it completely and making sure that it’s great. And then taking it from there.”

Watch the full interview below and keep those fingers crossed for a new Deftones album in 2020.

DEFTONES interview with Abe Cunningham for Download Festival TV!