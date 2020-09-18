Deftones’ New Song ‘Genesis’ Is Heavy as F–k

Deftones can do no wrong, and their newest song “Genesis” is one of the heaviest of their career. From the highly anticipated Ohms, Deftones mix fat grooves with the violent, yet etherial vocals of Chino Moreno.

The title track to Ohms was received with massive fanfare earlier this year, easily wracking up three million views on YouTube in a month. While “Ohms” fits into the more atmospheric, transcendental side of Deftones’ sound, “Genesis” is uncompromising and vicious, expertly balancing a simple, two-note main riff from a reinvigorated Stephen Carpenter, who sat out for much of the Gore writing sessions.

Check out the lyrics to "Genesis" below via Genius:

[Verse 1]

I reject

Both sides of what I'm being told

I've seen right through

Now I watch how wild it gets

I finally achieve

Balance, balance, balance, balance

Approaching a delayed

Rebirth, rebirth, rebirth, rebirth

I'm positive

There's no sense to what I'm being sold

Yet here I go

I watch how wild we get

Oh, can you taste your life?

Balanced, balanced, balanced, balanced

How will you spend your time?

Reborn, reborn, reborn, reborn [Chorus]

Climbing out of the ashes

Turning time inside out

We’re miles beyond the sound [Verse 2]

We'll start again

Taste a lifestyle that never gets old

Yet here we go

Just watch how wild it gets

I finally achieve

Balance, balance, balance, balance

Approaching a delayed

Rebirth, rebirth, rebirth, rebirth [Chorus]

Climbing out of the ashes

We're turning time inside out

We're floating off in the ether

We’re miles beyond the sound [Bridge]

We're everywhere

No need to return

I'll show you the way

We're everywhere

No need to return

I can show you where

No need to return

I can show you [Chorus]

Climbing out of the ashes

We're turning time inside out

Floating off in the ether

We’re miles beyond the sound [Outro]

Oh, can you taste your life?

Balanced

How will you spend your time?

Reborn

“Everybody gets together and we lock ourselves in a room and we write together, which I think that's the important part, that we're not just sending ideas over the Internet,” Moreno recently explained to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “We're actually writing music together. But once we do that, everybody steps away and goes back into their own little worlds, and then we take a tally on what's this and what's that and then we can work that way. So it's worked out for us."

Ohms was recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles and Trainwreck Studios in Woodinville, Washington, reuniting the band with producer Terry Date. Listen to “Genesis” below and you can pre-order the album ahead of the Sept. 25 release at this location.

Deftones - Genesis (Official Music Video)