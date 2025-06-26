Chris Adler Reveals He Was Contacted About Joining Legendary Thrash Band

Former Lamb of God drummer Chris Adler has found his next chapter in the band Firstborne, but that doesn't mean that other opportunities didn't present themselves. In a recent interview with Blabbermouth, the drummer revealed that a legendary thrash band reached out about his potential availability after his split from Lamb of God.

Within the chat, Adler was asked whether or not he still gets asked to play on different things. He confirmed, "It still happens, yes. In the past month, I've done maybe three or four for-hire things. I'm able to do those from the studio that I have in my house."

He went on to share that he likes to challenge himself doing "for hire" things outside of what he's mostly known for. "I know people are going to expect me to do what I did in Lamb, but I want to challenge myself and do something else. Part of this chapter two is something new," he offered.

It was then he revealed that upon his initial split from Lamb of God, one of the first calls he received was from veteran rockers Testament.

"I don't think they would mind saying it. I think Gene [Hoglan] was leaving Testament, and they got in touch right away. That was right when I decided to start chapter two," he shared.

Hoglan exited the band in 2022 and while ex-Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo temporarily filled in, the group eventually decided upon current drummer Chris Dovas to take over the spot on a more permanent basis in 2023. But, according to Adler, he was contacted to gauge his interest.

"There were a lot of things going on. I was in the middle of a terrible divorce; my mom just died. I got diagnosed with an issue that was making things a lot more difficult at the time. It wasn't right for me," shared the drummer on why he ultimately turned down the gig. "There are opportunities, but I'm enjoying, right now, saying yes to the ones I like and being able to be comfortable enough to turn some things down."

Chris Adler has started his next chapter with Firstborne. The band issued a self-titled record back in 2020 and he says, "I'm looking forward to doing some shows with these guys, having more fun and feeling a lot less pressure." A full-length album is also coming from the group titled Lucky that's arriving on July 18.