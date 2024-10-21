Chris Daughtry Calling Out Record Label for Removing Posts of His Own Music

Chris Daughtry has a new video coming today (Oct. 21), but his attempts to tease the arrival of "The Dam" have been met with resistance from one of the most unlikely of sources .... his own record label.

The singer wasn't holding back his frustration when addressing the situation in an Instagram post on Monday.

"Really frustrated right now. We tried to post the last teaser for 'The Dam' music video today and after two minutes it was pulled down, once again from Universal Music Group. This is the third time that a teaser for this song and this video has been pulled," revealed the singer.

"It's ours! It's theirs," proclaims Daughtry. "It's not only hurting us it's hurting Universal Music Group because it's theirs too. We're trying to promote your stuff, y'all. Like what the fuck is the problem, I don't get it. Stop doing that. Stop."

The annoyed Daughtry added, "We have tried to figure this out and we have no idea why this keeps happening. But the video premieres, I'm telling you now, the video premieres today (Oct. 21) at 5PM ET on YouTube and after I will be doing a live Q&A."

He concluded, "I was really stoked on this teaser as well, y'all. I wish you could have seen it. Universal Music Group, get your shit together."

About "The Dam"

"The Dam" is the fourth song that is tied to Daughtry's Shock to the System (Part One) EP. It follows "Artificial," "Pieces" and "The Reckoning." As stated, the video for "The Dam" is premiering this afternoon at 5PM ET on YouTube.