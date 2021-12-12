Chris Jericho ‘Ordered’ by Doctors Not to Sing at Fozzy Concert

After canceling two shows on their current U.K. tour due to singer Chris Jericho being hospitalized, Fozzy will be going ahead with the run's final concert tonight (Dec. 12), but with a little added twist. Jericho was reportedly ordered by doctors not to sing tonight for medical reasons, and so the evening will be transformed into the "Ultimate Fozzy Fan Fest."

The show will kick off with a world-exclusive premiere listening party of Fozzy's upcoming album Boombox, which isn't officially out until April 15, 2022. Fans will be able to hear 12 new songs for the first time with the band members themselves.

After the listening party, Jericho will host a question-and-answer session with fan-submitted questions. Fans can present their questions at the band's merch booth, along with their names and where they're from. Don't have a pen or paper? Don't worry, they will be provided.

The night will end with the band playing two of their most popular songs, "Enemy" and "Judas," live with special guests vocalists in the form of fans themselves. The sold out crowd is encouraged to sing along to every word as Jericho "conducts the madness from the stage."

The band wrote an Facebook, "Fozzy is always best when our backs are against the wall and in lieu of canceling, we decided to make this a night that none of us will ever forget!! We really hope to rock with you tomorrow night!"

Last month, Fozzy announced a 2022 U.S. Tour. You can see a full list of dates and purchase tickets here.