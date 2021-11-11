Fozzy are wrapping up their 2021 with a handful of U.S. dates and a European tour leg ahead, but they'll be back stateside next year with a headlining tour set to kick off in late March with GFM, KrashKarma and The Nocturnal Affair.

The band, fronted by AEW superstar Chris Jericho, released a new single, "Sane," in May, and have also been playing new songs "The Vulture Club" and "Purifier" live in recent months. As fans await what is likely more new music, 30 U.S. shows on the books is plenty to get excited over as Fozzy work their way through all areas of the country before the trek comes to a close on May 16 in Illinois after kicking off in Michigan.

See the full list of dates below and to purchase tickets, head to Fozzy's website.

Speaking with Loudwire Nights radio host Toni Gonzalez in July, Jericho confirmed that Fozzy had 12 new songs written, recorded, mixed, mastered and ready to go, along with an album title, but a decision had yet to be made regarding an album cover.

"All of these songs you could hear on the radio, it's almost like we have another Hysteria, where you could release eight singles from this album if you wanted to," he added, referencing Def Leppard's historic album which yielded seven singles, six of them being Top 10 mainstream rock hits at the time.

Fozzy 2022 U.S. Tour Dates With GFM, KrashKarma + The Nocturnal Affair

Fozzy

Mar. 31 — Detroit, Mich. @ St Andrew's Hall

Apr. 01 — Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's

Apr. 02 — Aurora, Ill. @ The Piazza

Apr. 03 — Ashwaubenon, Wis. @ Epic Event Center

Apr. 04 — Kansasville, Wis. @ 1175

Apr. 07 — New Haven, Conn. @ Toad's Place

Apr. 08 — Portland, Maine @ Aura

Apr. 09 — Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Wally's

Apr. 10 — Providence, R.I. @ Fete Ballroom

Apr. 11 — New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

Apr. 14 — Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony

Apr. 15 — Stroudsburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theater

Apr. 16 — Wilmington, Del. @ The Queen

Apr. 17 — Poughkeepsie, N.Y. @ The Chance

Apr. 18 — Leesburg, Va. @ Tally Ho Theater

Apr. 28 — Monroe, La. @ The Hub

Apr. 29 — Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live

Apr. 30 — San Antonio, Texas @ The Rock Box

May 01 — Austin, Texas @ Come And Take It Live

May 02 — Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live

May 05 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Whisky A Go Go

May 06 — Garden Grove, Calif. @ Garden Grove Amphitheater

May 07 — Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post

May 08 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall

May 09 — Reno, Nev. @ Virgnia Street Brewhouse

May 12 — Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Sunshine Studios

May 13 — Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater

May 14 — Wichita, Kan. @ Temple Live

May 15 — Ft. Smith, Ark. @ Temple Live

May 16 — Sauget, Ill. @ Pop's