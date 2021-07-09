Chris Jericho Compares New Fozzy to Def Leppard + Offers Advice for Vince Neil

Fozzy have a new record underway and Chris Jericho is so confident in the strength of its songs that he's compared it to Def Leppard's Hysteria. A lot of the tracks are worthy of becoming chart-topping singles, according to the frontman.

Jericho confirmed to Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez that the album is, in fact, done, and jokingly called it Chinese Fozz-ocracy because they started working on it over two years ago. However, all 12 songs are mixed, mastered and pretty much ready to go. They've also decided on a title, but the one task they have left is to come up with the cover art.

"It's just a matter of when do we release it now?" the singer said. "The structure of how [Sony Music] releases albums, material is different to where they're focusing on singles."

The first single "Nowhere to Run" came out in September of 2019, followed by "Sane" in May of this year.

"I think the idea is in another three or four months, when 'Sane' kind of peaks, [is] to put out another single, and keep going for that," he explained. "And I think the record will come out when I think everything is, not back to normal, but we didn't want to put out a record when we couldn't tour on it. And now that we're going on tour, I would say that it's probably going to come out very soon — maybe toward the end of the year, maybe the beginning of the year."

Reflecting on the success of the singles from Fozzy's previous two albums Do You Wanna Start a War and Judas, Jericho believes that this upcoming effort will exceed it — calling "Sane" a strong example of its overall sound.

"All of these songs you could hear on the radio, it's almost like we have another Hysteria, where you could release eight singles from this album if you wanted to," he added.

Of the seven singles from Hysteria, six of them charted in the Top 10 of the Mainstream Rock chart — surprisingly, "Pour Some Sugar on Me" was the odd man out.

To hear more about the upcoming Fozzy album and what advice Jericho has for Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil, watch the entire interview below.

Chris Jericho Compares New Fozzy Album to Def Leppard's 'Hysteria'