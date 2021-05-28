Fozzy Debut ‘Sane’ Video Filmed on World’s Longest Wooden Rollercoaster, Announce 2021 Tour
Fozzy, the melodic hard rock band fronted by wrestling superstar Chris Jericho, are back with a thrillride of a new music video for the brand new single "Sane," which was filmed on 'The Beast,' the world's longest wooden rollercoaster. A series of 2021 tour dates have also been announced.
The clip starts with the slow climb to to the coaster's peak with the band in tow, Jericho riding in the coveted spot up front. As the music gradually intensifies, it kicks into overdrive after a slight pause, upon which a guitar is sent flying through the air, almost as if the band is racing the instrument to the bottom of the 141-foot drop.
"Sane," with its ebb and flow of hushed anxiety and expressive, relief-struck chorus, is an ode to those who live their lives a bit crazier than the average person. "In times like these, I don't wanna be sane," sing Jericho over the refrain.
The frontman exclaimed, "'Sane' is the perfect first single for Fozzy to unleash on the world, as it’s heavy, hooky, catchy and RIFF-TASTIC!! I can’t think of a better way to remind everybody of the feeling you get when you hear a great rock 'n' roll tune, one that makes u wanna put the top down on your car and put your foot down on the gas....and ‘Sane’ is that tune!"
"It’s been such a tough year in so many ways," he continued, "but now as the world is slowly getting better, Fozzy is here to vaccinate you with a proverbial phonograph needle and make you wanna rock again."
Offered guitarist Rich Ward, "After the first few songs started to develop in the early stages of writing material for Fozzy's new record, we knew we were onto something special. We were inspired, creating music that had the potential to be the best we’d ever recorded. The only thing we were missing was a riff worthy of opening the record. The next day, I came to the studio with ‘Sane’!"
Watch the video for "Sane" toward the bottom of the page and view the lyrics below as well. Look for Fozzy's 2021 tour dates beneath the video player.
Fozzy, "Sane" Lyrics
I am living within this nightmare
No end to the cannibal kind
And I am in between the cross hairs
Dead end for the rational mind
Cause it's too far gone
This delirium
So I'm Losing it all
Losing it all
I can't take it sane
This reality
So I'm watching it fall
Watching them all go
Crazy
Crazy
It's the only way
Times like these I'd rather be
Crazy
Crazy
Than a face another day
Cause times like theses I don't wanna be
Sane
Sane
Stay quiet
Get underneath the table
Rewired
Just a typical day
Checking
Out
Of this suicidal
Crowd
Gonna watch it all go down
Laughing in the flames
Cause it's too far gone
This delirium
So I'm Losing it all
Losing it all
I can't take it sane
This reality
So I'm watching it fall
Watching them all go
Crazy
Crazy
It's the only way
Times like these I'd rather be
Crazy
Crazy
Than a face another day
Cause times like theses I don't wanna be
Sane
What if I should break
Let the voices take me
Far away
Would that be ok
I can't take it sane
This reality
So I'm watching it fall
Watching them all go
Crazy
Crazy
It's the only way
Times like these I'd rather be
Crazy
Crazy
Than a face another day
Cause times like theses I don't wanna be
Sane
Sane
Sane
Sane
Fozzy, "Sane" Music Video
Fozzy 2021 Tour Dates
July 14 - Iowa City, Iowa @ Wildwood
July 15 - Cadott, Wis. @ Rockfest*
July 17 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Taco Festival*
Aug. 07 - Sheboygan, Wis. @ Brat Days *
Sept. 02 - Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall
Sept. 03 - Joliet, Ill. @ Apollo Theater
Sept. 04 – Belvidere, Ill. @ Apollo Theater
Sept. 06 - Kansasville, Wis. @ 1175
Sept. 09 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ HMAC
Sept. 10 - Appomattox, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rockfest *
Sept. 11 - Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage
Sept. 12 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Jergel's
Sept. 13 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Iron Works
Sept. 16 - Angola, Ind. @ Eclectic Room
Sept. 17 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Elevation @ The Intersection
Sept. 18 - Flint. Mich. @ Machine Shop
Sept. 19 - Cleveland, Ohio @ The Winchester
Sept. 26 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life*
Sept. 27 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Hi Fi
Sept. 28 - Harrison, Ohio @ Blue Note
Sept. 30 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Basement East
Oct. 01 - Canton, Ga. @ Action Building
Oct. 02 – Tampa, Fla. @ 98ROCKFEST*
Oct. 03 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground
Oct. 04 - Jacksonville, N.C. @ Hooligans
Oct. 07 - Johnson City, Tenn. @ Capone's
Oct. 08 - Savannah, Ga. @ Victory North
Oct. 09 – Orlando, Fla. @ WJRR’s Earthday Birthday*
Oct. 21-25 @ Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea
Oct. 29–Nov. 03 @ The KISS Kruise X
*festival dates