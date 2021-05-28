Fozzy, the melodic hard rock band fronted by wrestling superstar Chris Jericho, are back with a thrillride of a new music video for the brand new single "Sane," which was filmed on 'The Beast,' the world's longest wooden rollercoaster. A series of 2021 tour dates have also been announced.

The clip starts with the slow climb to to the coaster's peak with the band in tow, Jericho riding in the coveted spot up front. As the music gradually intensifies, it kicks into overdrive after a slight pause, upon which a guitar is sent flying through the air, almost as if the band is racing the instrument to the bottom of the 141-foot drop.

"Sane," with its ebb and flow of hushed anxiety and expressive, relief-struck chorus, is an ode to those who live their lives a bit crazier than the average person. "In times like these, I don't wanna be sane," sing Jericho over the refrain.

The frontman exclaimed, "'Sane' is the perfect first single for Fozzy to unleash on the world, as it’s heavy, hooky, catchy and RIFF-TASTIC!! I can’t think of a better way to remind everybody of the feeling you get when you hear a great rock 'n' roll tune, one that makes u wanna put the top down on your car and put your foot down on the gas....and ‘Sane’ is that tune!"

"It’s been such a tough year in so many ways," he continued, "but now as the world is slowly getting better, Fozzy is here to vaccinate you with a proverbial phonograph needle and make you wanna rock again."

Offered guitarist Rich Ward, "After the first few songs started to develop in the early stages of writing material for Fozzy's new record, we knew we were onto something special. We were inspired, creating music that had the potential to be the best we’d ever recorded. The only thing we were missing was a riff worthy of opening the record. The next day, I came to the studio with ‘Sane’!"

Watch the video for "Sane" toward the bottom of the page and view the lyrics below as well. Look for Fozzy's 2021 tour dates beneath the video player.

Fozzy, "Sane" Lyrics

I am living within this nightmare

No end to the cannibal kind

And I am in between the cross hairs

Dead end for the rational mind Cause it's too far gone

This delirium

So I'm Losing it all

Losing it all

I can't take it sane

This reality

So I'm watching it fall

Watching them all go Crazy

Crazy

It's the only way

Times like these I'd rather be

Crazy

Crazy

Than a face another day

Cause times like theses I don't wanna be

Sane

Sane Stay quiet

Get underneath the table

Rewired

Just a typical day

Checking

Out

Of this suicidal

Crowd

Gonna watch it all go down

Laughing in the flames Cause it's too far gone

This delirium

So I'm Losing it all

Losing it all

I can't take it sane

This reality

So I'm watching it fall

Watching them all go Crazy

Crazy

It's the only way

Times like these I'd rather be

Crazy

Crazy

Than a face another day

Cause times like theses I don't wanna be

Sane What if I should break

Let the voices take me

Far away

Would that be ok I can't take it sane

This reality

So I'm watching it fall

Watching them all go Crazy

Crazy

It's the only way

Times like these I'd rather be

Crazy

Crazy

Than a face another day

Cause times like theses I don't wanna be

Sane

Sane

Sane

Sane

Fozzy, "Sane" Music Video

Fozzy 2021 Tour Dates

July 14 - Iowa City, Iowa @ Wildwood

July 15 - Cadott, Wis. @ Rockfest*

July 17 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Taco Festival*

Aug. 07 - Sheboygan, Wis. @ Brat Days *

Sept. 02 - Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall

Sept. 03 - Joliet, Ill. @ Apollo Theater

Sept. 04 – Belvidere, Ill. @ Apollo Theater

Sept. 06 - Kansasville, Wis. @ 1175

Sept. 09 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ HMAC

Sept. 10 - Appomattox, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rockfest *

Sept. 11 - Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage

Sept. 12 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Jergel's

Sept. 13 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Iron Works

Sept. 16 - Angola, Ind. @ Eclectic Room

Sept. 17 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Elevation @ The Intersection

Sept. 18 - Flint. Mich. @ Machine Shop

Sept. 19 - Cleveland, Ohio @ The Winchester

Sept. 26 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life*

Sept. 27 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Hi Fi

Sept. 28 - Harrison, Ohio @ Blue Note

Sept. 30 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Basement East

Oct. 01 - Canton, Ga. @ Action Building

Oct. 02 – Tampa, Fla. @ 98ROCKFEST*

Oct. 03 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground

Oct. 04 - Jacksonville, N.C. @ Hooligans

Oct. 07 - Johnson City, Tenn. @ Capone's

Oct. 08 - Savannah, Ga. @ Victory North

Oct. 09 – Orlando, Fla. @ WJRR’s Earthday Birthday*

Oct. 21-25 @ Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea

Oct. 29–Nov. 03 @ The KISS Kruise X

*festival dates