Chris Jericho Sings Skid Row’s ‘Youth Gone Wild’ to Prove He Doesn’t Lip-Sync, Sebastian Bach Responds in Anger

The bizarre Twitter feud between Sebastian Bach and Chris Jericho has taken a sharp turn, with Jericho singing an a cappella rendition of “Youth Gone Wild” to prove he’s got the pipes for it. Meanwhile, Bach shared an unanswered barrage of text messages he seemed to send Jericho’s way during the middle of the night.

It all started when a fan pointed out that Chris Jericho was beginning to look like Sebastian Bach, but the former Skid Row singer soon accused the AEW wrestler of lip syncing onstage with Fozzy.

Over the weekend, Jericho recorded another episode of his weekly Saturday Night Special, which included the Fozzy singer belting out a portion of Skid Row’s “Youth Gone Wild,” a tune Jericho calls one of his all time favorites. After singing the track, Jericho pointed to his face and mouthed “miming, miming”:

In response, Bach shared a slew of texts he sent Jericho, telling the Fozzy leader that his “singing sucks” and that he “should stop singing for the benefit of all mankind.” Bach also seemed to threaten to fight Jericho. These tweets have since been deleted.

No sing-off has currently been scheduled to settle the dispute between Bach and Jericho, but who knows if the ex-Skid Row vocalist will ever show up on Jericho’s Saturday Night Special or even an episode of AEW Dynamite.