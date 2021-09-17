Motionless in White frontman Chris Motionless reunited with former MIW keyboardist Josh Balz at this year’s Inkcarceration festival. The two musicians offered fans a wholesome moment of reconciliation after not seeing each other for nearly five years.

Balz departed from Motionless in White in early 2017 after being a member of the band since 2006. He had appeared on every MIW release from 2007’s Whorror EP to 2017’s Graveyard Shift, ultimately leaving the band before Graveyard Shift (Motionless in White’s Roadrunner Records debut) was released.

Motionless and Balz reunited on the official Inkcarceration Twitch live stream, making sure fans knew there was no beef between former bandmates. "I called Chris one day and I said, ’I’m just done.’ There was no big “fuck you, I'm quitting this.’ It was just a rite of passage, I was just ready to do it and that’s the way it was.”

“[Fans] always shit on me and they’re like, ‘You got replaced by a spacebar,’” Balz laughed. “I said, ‘I know!’”

“Here’s the tea,” Motionless added. “I blame myself. There we go.”

Balz finished his chat with Chris Motionless with some added praise. “I just know that when we talk about those bands that are going to be headlining these festivals [after Rob Zombie, Slipknot etc. are gone] I wholeheartedly know Motionless will be one of those bands.”

Watch the full chat from Inkcarceration’s live stream below. Motionless in White’s performance at the fest was a one-off for the year, and the band will spend the rest of 2021 working on their follow-up to 2019’s Disguise.

Chris Motionless In White Reunion With Josh Balz