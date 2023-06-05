Motionless in White frontman Chris Motionless is a big time Taylor Swift fan and has even seen the pop superstar's highly-touted Eras tour five times already, noting her show is undeniably phenomenal no matter what type of music you like.

The singer's comments came in a recent interview with MoreCore.TV, where he was asked about something in his life that my feel out of place compared to what he does with his band, which has an obvious darker lean to their music and image.

"I think it was just seen on the Internet not long that I'm a really big Taylor Swift fan," Motionless relays (transcription via Blabbermouth).

And he's not kidding either, having seen Swift's 40-plus song show a handful of times. It's the same tour that caused Ticketmaster to cancel the sale of Taylor Swift tickets after encountering a number of issues related to the anticipated ticket demand for the general on-sale date. In other words, you have to be incredibly committed to secure tickets to any one of these shows, never mind five!

"I went to go see five of her shows on her tour in the U.S. right now — three in Atlanta and two in Philadelphia," the singer continues, showering praise unto the star, "I love her stuff, I love what she does. And I don't care who you are or what style of music that you like or don't like, you can't deny her show is phenomenal. The amount of effort and detail that goes into it has to be appreciated no matter what."

It's not the first time Motionless has professed his Swift fandom, telling Revolver in a 2022 episode of their Fan First podcast, "She's a phenomenal writer. She writes most of the stuff either herself or very, very heavily involved with it. She's so, so, so smart in every asset of her musical… Everything she does is genius. And I think she's a brilliant songwriter. I love her honesty on Folklore a lot. And more than anything else, you can feel the songs and they feel so genuine and so relatable. It's just awesome."

Motionless in White on Tour

Motionless in White will be out on the road a lot this year as they continue to support last year's Scoring the End of the World, which peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 chart. First up is a summer co-headlining run with In This Moment and special guests Fit For a King and From Ashes to New, followed by a headlining run featuring special guests Knocked Loose, After the Burial and Alpha Wolf.

Chris Motionless, MoreCore.TV Interview