Why Chris Poland Says It’d Be ‘Cool’ If Dave Mustaine Jammed with Kings of Thrash

Ever since the Kings of Thrash supergroup was announced, much has been said about the pros, cons and likelihood of Megadeth mastermind Dave Mustaine playing with them. Of course, that’s not very likely, but at the very least, guitarist Chris Poland is into the idea.

Earlier this month, Poland – who was involved with Megadeth intermittently from 1984 to 2004 – sat down with Rock Music Star to discuss the project. When asked if he would “allow” Mustaine to jam with Kings of Thrash someday, Poland gave an energetic and enthusiastic answer. As transcribed by Blabbermouth:

Fuck, I would. Yeah, I would. Are you kidding? I mean, please, that would be pretty cool. But Dave's probably kind of like Miles Davis. Miles Davis never looked back; he only looked forward. And I know he's playing certain songs from certain records, but I don't think he wants to go that far back. And that'd be a lot for him to learn. But I guess he wrote it; he could probably play that in about five minutes.

Naturally, Poland is alluding to the fact that Kings of Thrash’s upcoming “Thrashing’ USA” tour will see the group – Poland, ex-bassist David Ellefson, ex-guitarist Jeff Young, vocalist Chaz Leon and drummer Fred Aching – playing 1985’s Killing Is My Business... and Business Is Good! and 1988’s So Far, So Good... So What! in their entirety.

He also praised Young and Leon’s abilities to replicate Mustaine’s distinctive talents:

But I do wanna say that Jeff Young… Oh my God. I knew Jeff Young was a great guitarist but being out and playing those shows with him, I have a whole new respect for his playing, man. 'Cause he is nailing Dave, and nailing himself, and then just rocking while he's doing it. It's pretty amazing, man. Not to take anything away from Chaz. Chaz is an amazing guitar player himself, and to sing and play those things, I only thought Dave could do that. You can learn the parts, but you're gonna learn the parts and sing it while you're playing it? I used to wonder how Dave did it when I was in the band, when we were playing those hard, hard songs like that. And Chaz — not a problem. Everybody in [Kings of Thrash], it's all for one and one for all, man. There's no egos anywhere. Everybody's just, like, “Let's go.”

On that note, you can check out Kings of Thrash’s upcoming tour dates below. Hatroit will be supporting them, and you can also purchase tickets here. In addition, you can preorder Kings of Thrash’s upcoming CD/DVD package, Best Of The West…Live At The Whisky A Go Go, which arrives on March 24. Check out the trailer!

You can watch Poland’s full interview with Rock Music Star below as well.

Chris Poland Discussed Megadeth and Kings of Thrash with Rock Music Star

Kings of Thrash 2023 U.S. Tour

Feb. 16 — Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

Feb. 17 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater

Feb. 19 — Madison, Wis. @ Majestic Theatre

Feb. 20 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Vogue

Feb. 21 — Columbia, Mo. @ Blue Note

Feb. 22 — Columbus, Ohio @ King Of Clubs

Feb. 24 — Flint, Mich. @ The Machine Shop

Feb. 25 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Legends Bar And Venue

Feb. 27 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland Ballroom And Tavern

Feb. 28 — Warrendale, Pa. @ Jergels

March 1 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom

March 3 — Poughkeepsie, N.Y. @ The Chance

March 4 — Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

March 5 — Harrisburg, Pa. @ Midtown Arts Center

March 7 — Ardmore, Pa. @ Ardmore Music Hall

March 8 — New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre

March 10 — Charlottesville, Va. @ Jefferson Theatre

March 11 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Hangar 1819

March 12 — Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel

March 14 — Charleston, S.C. @ Music Farm

March 15 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Hell)