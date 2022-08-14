Cleveland’s Mayor Declared ‘Machine Gun Kelly Day’ at Rock Hall Ceremony

Last night, the Cleveland-based Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honored Machine Gun Kelly (who has ties to the city) with “MGK Day,” which included a display with several of the rapper-turned-rocker’s personal items. Well, it seems as if the designation is now official, as Cleveland’s Mayor Justin Bibb named Aug. 13 “Machine Gun Kelly Day” while handing Kelly a celebratory plaque outside of 27 Club Coffee (which Kelly owns).

As reported by Cleveland’s WKYC, Mayor Bibb handed Kelly the framed document mere hours before Kelly was set to perform at FirstEnergy Stadium for his highly anticipated hometown concert (as part of his "Mainstream Sellout Tour 2022").

After greeting spectators and introducing himself, Bibb declared: “Four years ago, I met MGK, and I didn’t know that someone could love the city of Cleveland as I did. But he does, and so today is officially ‘Machine Gun Kelly Day.’” Obviously, onlookers were thrilled with the announcement, and Kelly himself appeared to be immensely humbled as he received the plaque.

Kelly posted a clip of the hand-off to his Instagram page, which you can see below:

Similarly, Mayor Bibb uploaded a photo of himself and Kelly posing with the plaque to his Instagram account:

Expectedly, both posts were met with mostly enthusiastic responses.

As for Kelly’s performance later that night, Cleveland.com’s Troy L. Smith was in attendance and wrote that Kelly got “choked up” almost immediately when he saw the roughly 50,000 concertgoers chanting, “MGK! MGK! MGK!”

“I can’t put into words what I’m feeling right now,” he stated after finishing “Born with Horns.” Clearly, he had multiple reasons to celebrate.

