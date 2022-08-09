New Machine Gun Kelly Exhibit Arrives at Rock Hall for ‘MGK Day’

While his eligibility for induction may be years away, Machine Gun Kelly will have a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame later this month. The musician with Cleveland roots will be celebrated on "MGK Day" at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 13, as a new MGK display featuring several loaned items by the musician will be put on display.

The rapper-turned-pop punk star has loaned his Tickets to My Downfall outfit, his Schecter PT Model electric guitar, his custom Cupid microphone stand and pink microphone to the museum. The exhibit will be on display at the Rock Hall's "Right Here, Right Now" area.

In addition, there will be a "MGK Day" celebration taking part at the Rock Hall's Union Home Mortgage plaza with live music and activities for the family as well. This takes place between 11AM and 2:30PM with performances by previous Tri-C High School Rock Off winners Seeing Scarlet, Detention, Montage and former Rock Off contestant Little G Fresh. Plus, the Cleveland Contemporary Youth Orchestra will perform as well and DJ Ace will keep the entertainment going between sets. As you might gather, the performances also set the stage for the entry process of the city's 26th annual Tri-C High School Rock Off competition. Learn more here.

There will also be a MGK tour merchandise booth, a Rock the House MGK themed photo booth, the MGK UN/DR LAQR Booth and a local radio station on hand giving tickets away to Machine Gun Kelly's FirstEnergy Stadium show that night (Aug. 13). Learn more about the MGK Day activities at the Rock Hall here.

Meanwhile, the "Mainstream Sellout" tour continues into the fall, with MGK heading off to Europe. Tickets for Machine Gun Kelly dates can be found here.

