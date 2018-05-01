Upstart Phoenix rockers Co-Op, led by vocalist Dash Cooper, are teaming up with Loudwire to exclusively premiere their new lyric video for "N.O.W."

Cooper is the son of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper, who you can hear introducing the track at the top of the clip. That's not the only Alice assist, as father will join his son's band for guest vocals on "Old Scratch," a track from the band's upcoming debut disc. Alice says of Co-Op, "One thing that Dash’s band has that I absolutely love, is dynamics. I told them one time early on, I said, 'Guys, right now you have great parts, but everybody is playing at the same time. You have no dynamics, it’s one big solid line of blast, and I can barely hear the vocals.' The very next time I heard them play, they figured out how to make it dynamic, where they’d go down to one guitar, doing a chug, with the vocals going, and they would come right in with a B section, with everybody, and it was so powerful. And I said, 'Guys, you have no idea how hard it is to do that.' But they did it on every song. And they still do it.”

Alice adds of "N.O.W.," “The single, it’s really great. Even on my radio show I said, 'I’m not just playing this because it’s my son’s band, it’s playing because I really like this.' I really like this music. It’s a band with some fire.” The clip was shot by director Melody Myers.

Along with Dash Cooper, the band features guitarist Jeremy Tabor and bassist Justin Swartzentruber laying down that hard-grooving backing. The group is signed to David Ellefson's EMP Label Group, who will release the band's self-titled set on June 15.

"Alice Cooper took Megadeth out on our first big tour, and we’ve always had a great relationship. Alice wrote the foreword to my book My Life With Deth. So it’s been really exciting to be able to bring that relationship full circle and work with Dash and Co-Op, who have grown into an incredible rock band,” says Ellefson.

Look for the band playing an album release party June 16 in Phoenix at Club Red and stay up to date with Co-Op via their website and Facebook page. The disc is available for pre-order here.