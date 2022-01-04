Coal Chamber’s Rayna Foss Has Been Missing for Months

Former Coal Chamber bassist Rayna Foss has reportedly been missing for several months. According to various news reports, the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) has been searching for Foss since early September of 2021.

Foss, 51, was reported missing by her group home manager after last being seen on Sept. 7. Foss is described as 5’ 3” and 200 pounds. No last known clothing description is currently available.

Anyone with information on Foss’ whereabouts is being encouraged to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.

Rayna Foss was a founding member of Coal Chamber, remaining with the band from 1994-1999 and returning for a short stint in the early 2000s. She famously played on Coal Chamber’s 1997 debut album, their acclaimed sophomore record, Chamber Music, and 2002’s Dark Days.

"I danced my whole life and I was a dance teacher before. I never planned on being a bass player in a band," Ross said in a rare interview. "I was at a party and I was sitting there kind of bored and I saw this thing in a closet, and it looked like a guitar, and I was like 'Is that a guitar?' and [my friend] said 'It's a bass guitar...you can check it out.' And was just like messing around, I didn't know what I was doing. He was like "I don't ever play it, you can have it." And this was like six months before I joined the band. So I took it home and played around with it. I worked with Dez's ex-wife and when they were looking for a new bass player, she told Dez 'I have a friend at work who plays the bass,' and I really didn't. So he called up...said to come down and audition. So I said 'fuck it' and did it, and I got it. Eight days later I played my first show."