Code Orange Perform Haunting ‘Unplugged’ Cover of Alice in Chains’ ‘Down in a Hole’

Code Orange deserve a round of applause for their latest quarantine concert, delivering a powerful "Unplugged" performance of originals along with a fantastic cover of Alice in Chains’ “Down in a Hole.”

The past few months have been filled with socially distanced virtual concerts, with Code Orange providing fans with regular entertainment since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the world’s live music industry. With the U.S. still unable to hold concerts, sans a few heavily criticized events, bands like Code Orange have been making the best out of a bad situation.

In the middle of their "Unplugged" set, the hardcore band brought fans back to the ‘90s, reenacting Alice in Chains’ iconic MTV Unplugged set both sonically and visually. As candles burned around Code Orange, guitarist / vocalist Reba Meyers took the lead for “Down in a Hole,” paying a fitting tribute to Layne Staley’s haunting delivery from the 1996 performance.

Code Orange also stripped down original tracks from throughout their discography, performing acoustic versions of “Bleeding in the Blur,” “Ugly,” “Underneath” and more.

The entire 45-minute concert can be viewed on YouTube, with the show beginning one hour into the live stream. For the Alice in Chains cover, jump to 1:23 in the video.

Code Orange Live Stream