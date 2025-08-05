On Thursday (July 31), Cody Cannon was the special guest on our national radio show, Loudwire Nights. Among other things, Cannon spent some time discussing Whiskey Myers' upcoming album, Whomp Whack Thunder.

Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

"The writing process for me is kind of boring, man," Cannon admitted to host Chuck Armstrong.

"I'm just locked in a room writing songs. The record is done at the house, just staring at a wall."

When Cannon was finished writing and it was time to record the new songs, Whiskey Myers found themselves in the studio with a producer -- something they didn't do with their previous two records.

"We recorded it in Nashville with Jay Joyce, who's this big-time producer," Cannon shared.

"We loved working with him. He just kind of let the band do our thing. He wasn't super heavy-handed, you know? He was really chill, but he would put these little elements in it ... He's just an awesome person."

Cannon said the band was ready to work with a producer for a few reasons, one being the simple fact it takes so much effort to self-produce an album.

"You're playing your part and then you're also producing," he said.

"It kind of gives you a headache. So we were like, we want to break from being the producers of the record."

When Whiskey Myers called Joyce to see if he was interested in producing Whomp Whack Thunder, they were happy with his response.

"He said, 'Hell yeah,'" Cannon said.

"Here we go."

What Else Did Whiskey Myers' Cody Cannon Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

The unique sound of Whiskey Myers that doesn't fit neatly into any one genre, but that has a very clear direction: "This [album is] pretty straightforward rock and roll."

How they're ready to play their new music live: "We're going to be on tour all summer. It's kind of when our busy season is, right now ... We'll start slowing down about October and then we kind of chill for the rest of the year. But right now, almost every day we're going to be having shows, so we'll be all over."

How the band cut its teeth on the road: "We just rode around and played every honky tonk in Texas. We're kind of used to that touring. Live, it's always been our thing, you know what I'm saying? We've always been about the live show."

