Coheed and Cambria Could’ve Bet Bigger on Their KISS ‘Love Gun’ Cover

It's all acoustics and no theatrics for Coheed and Cambria on the progressive rockers' cover of KISS' classic "Love Gun." The band's subdued rendition of the suggestive '70s rock hit emerged in a video performance on Wednesday (April 20).

Not that the Claudio Sanchez-led quartet's cover is substandard. Because it's really very good — but as a listener, when you see something that says, Coheed and Cambria Cover Love Gun by KISS, well…let's say there were visions of a showy Paul Stanley-inspired space opera that danced in our heads.

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

After all, with Coheed, you're talking about the act that made thematic prog-emo opuses such as Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Volume One: From Fear Through the Eyes of Madness (2005) and Second Stage Turbine Blade (2002). Be a gambler, lay down the bet.

Next month, Coheed will release Vaxis – Act II: A Window of the Waking Mind, the follow-up to 2018's Vaxis – Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures. So is it too much to ask for some stage makeup when they tackle the 1977 Love Gun title track? Kidding, of course!

The band worked up their KISS cover in concert during their recent tours. Get more info about A Window of the Waking Mind, the second installment of their new five-part "Vaxis" story arc (among their in-world "Armory Wars"), at the pre-order page for the album.

Coheed will embark on "The Window of a Waking Mind" U.S. tour this summer with support from Dance Gavin Dance and Mothica. See the dates under the video.

Coheed and Cambria, "Love Gun" (KISS Cover)

Coheed and Cambria, Dance Gavin Dance + Mothica Summer 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

July 12 – Miami, Fla. @ Bayfront Park

July 13 – Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Amp.

July 15 – Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall

July 16 – New Braunfels, Texas @ Whitewater Amp.

July 17 – Irving, Texas @ Music Factory

July 19 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Roxy

July 23 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Municipal Auditorium

July 24 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Metro Amphitheatre

July 26 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

July 27 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Liacouras Center

July 29 – Boston, Mass. @ Agganis Arena

July 30 – Queens, N.Y. @ Forest Hills Stadium

Aug. 1 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

Aug. 2 – Pontiac, Mich. @ Crofoot Festival

Aug. 5 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory

Aug. 6 – Bridgeview, Ill. @ SeatGeek Stadium

Aug. 7 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Music Park

Aug. 9 – Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green

Aug. 10 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Aug. 12 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Shrine

Aug. 13 – San Diego, Calif. @ Open Air Theatre

Aug. 14 – Berkeley, Calif @ Greek Theatre

Aug. 16 – Seattle, Wash. @ Marymoor Park

Aug. 17 – Troutdale, Ore. @ Edgefield