Coheed and Cambria continue to compartmentalize, revealing that their latest musical work will serve as a fresh installment of an already begun musical statement. The new record, titled Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind, is, as you'd guess by the title, the second installment in a series of albums that will eventually include five chapters.

Fans have already been treated to some music from the forthcoming set, which now carries a May 27 release. “Rise, Naianasha (Cut the Cord)” and “Shoulders” both reached audiences in the latter portion of 2021 setting the stage for the new album announcement. A full track listing and artwork for Vaxis II can be found toward the bottom of the page.

The ever ambitious band are also making sure that their diehard fans get a fully fleshed out music experience, also providing the opportunity to purchase a limited edition deluxe box set for the album. Included in the set are an exclusive 96-page illustrated hardcover novel “A Window of the Waking Mind” which was developed by Claudio Sanchez and written by his wife Chondra Echert with strikingly realistic color artwork by Chase Stone, an exclusive Quintillan Speaker Containment Unit Lamp (approx. 8” diameter), a 3-panel fold out poster of expanded album cover art, and the A Window of the Waking Mind Black Card which will allow all card holders early access to tickets and early entry to Coheed and Cambria headline dates.

All box sets will also come with a CD copy and download of Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind along with an official Certificate of Authenticity. Furthermore, fans who pre-order the limited edition box set before Jan. 23, will receive autographed copies and have their name included within the pages of the accompanying illustrated hardcover novel. Pre-orders are currently underway for both the box set and the standard edition release, as you can find here.

To help whet your appetite for the upcoming offering, Coheed and Cambria will also return to the road next month. Kicking off a run on Feb. 16 in Pioneertown, California, Coheed and Cambria will take Sheer Mag out for dates running through March 19 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. See all of the dates, cities and venues listed below and look into ticketing information at their website.

Coheed and Cambria, Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind Album Artwork + Track Listing

1. The Embers of Fire

2. Beautiful Losers

3. Comatose

4. Shoulders

5. A Disappearing Act

6. Love Murder One

7. Blood

8. The Liars Club

9. Bad Man

10. Our Love

11. Ladders of Supremacy

12. Rise, Naianasha (Cut the Cord)

13. Window of the Waking Mind

Coheed and Cambria With Sheer Mag 2022 Tour Dates

Feb. 16 - Pioneertown, Calif. @ Pappy and Harriet’s (SOLD OUT)

Feb. 17 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Feb. 19 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ El Rey Theatre

Feb. 20 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre

Feb. 22 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom

Feb. 23 - Memphis, Tenn. @ The Soundstage at Graceland

Feb. 25 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall

Feb. 26 - New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore

Feb. 28 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ The Mill & Mine

March 01 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal

March 02 - Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel

March 04 - Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa

March 05 - Richmond, Va. @ The National

March 06 - Newport, Ky. @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

March 08 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater

March 09 - Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee

March 11 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Clyde Theatre

March 13 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

March 14 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Main Street Armory

March 15 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live

March 17 - Providence, R.I. @ Fete Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

March 18 - New Haven, Ct. @ College Street Music Hall

March 19 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ XL Live (SOLD OUT)