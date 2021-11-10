Coheed and Cambria Debut Second 2021 Single ‘Rise, Naianasha (Cut the Cord)’

Alt-prog icons Coheed and Cambria have just debuted an animated lyric video for their newest single, "Rise, Naianasha (Cut the Cord)," which comes nearly four months after the band issued "Shoulders" as fans eagerly await the followup to 2018's Vaxis - Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures.

Ever the dynamic and ambitious group, Coheed have countered the hard rock vibe of "Shoulders" on their latest offering, indulging in the progressive tendencies they're lauded for while still making room for some sing-along moments. And, well, how about that opening lyric? "Hell wakes you up choking" is about as vivid as it can get within the first two seconds of a song and it sets the tone for singer Claudio Sanchez's imaginative storytelling.

Listen to the song at the bottom of the page and read the lyrics (via Genius) directly below.

Coheed and Cambria wrapped up their co-headlining tour with The Used in late September after a month's worth of shows and, as of now, the band has no other dates on the books, meaning next year is wide open with the expected release of what will be their 10th full length album.

Coheed and Cambria, "Rise, Naianasha (Cut the Cord)" Lyrics

Hell wakes you up choking

And you feel so afraid

Help is this my place

Searching to find what to say

Am I okay The fear boy you own it

Guilty you find an angel in your arms

She's plucking her wings

She laughs while you go replace them

But there's something in your way

The mark that you missed

Caution you throw

Lost in the dark

Begging to go

And I'm going to tell ya

Tell all

There's a change of the guard

So you play your part

Assuming you know where to start

As pieces start coming apart

She'll stitch those wings to your heart But it's not what you wanted

She looks deep in your eyes

She sees all your flaws

And pulls you together

Say what you want

Causе you are

Go on now let Heavеn know

The beautiful boy that you are Call me and I'll be there

When you need your great

Your great destroyer

Oh my baby boy

Don't you cry it's you and I

In a do or die

Overboard

Now cut the cord Remember that blank space

Where static invades

All that you've succumbed

A dead mind once trapped in a change

In the dissaving grace As you live out all outcomes

The forever you want

Is the never you'll get when you learn

That you're going to be so alone

Oh when your mother and I go

But you've go to believe

You've got to be strong for her Call me and I'll be there

When you need your great

Your great destroyer

Oh my baby boy

Don't you cry it's you and I

In a do or die

Overboard

Now cut the cord Silence your tongue

Divide your lives

And gift us all your love

Your day has come

Open your mind

And do what must be done Call me and I'll be there

I'll be your great

Your great destroyer

Oh my baby boy

Don't you cry it's you and I

Do or die Call me and I'll be there

When you need your great

Your great destroyer

Oh my baby boy

Don't you cry it's you and I

In a do or die

Overboard

Now cut the cord Over and out there

You'll meet your great [I'm your great destroyer]

Your great destroyer [I'm your great destroyer]

Oh my baby boy

Don't you cry it's you and I

In a do or die

Overboard

Now cut the cord

Cut the cord

Cut the cord

Cut the cord

