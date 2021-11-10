Coheed and Cambria Debut Second 2021 Single ‘Rise, Naianasha (Cut the Cord)’
Alt-prog icons Coheed and Cambria have just debuted an animated lyric video for their newest single, "Rise, Naianasha (Cut the Cord)," which comes nearly four months after the band issued "Shoulders" as fans eagerly await the followup to 2018's Vaxis - Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures.
Ever the dynamic and ambitious group, Coheed have countered the hard rock vibe of "Shoulders" on their latest offering, indulging in the progressive tendencies they're lauded for while still making room for some sing-along moments. And, well, how about that opening lyric? "Hell wakes you up choking" is about as vivid as it can get within the first two seconds of a song and it sets the tone for singer Claudio Sanchez's imaginative storytelling.
Listen to the song at the bottom of the page and read the lyrics (via Genius) directly below.
Coheed and Cambria wrapped up their co-headlining tour with The Used in late September after a month's worth of shows and, as of now, the band has no other dates on the books, meaning next year is wide open with the expected release of what will be their 10th full length album.
Coheed and Cambria, "Rise, Naianasha (Cut the Cord)" Lyrics
Hell wakes you up choking
And you feel so afraid
Help is this my place
Searching to find what to say
Am I okay
The fear boy you own it
Guilty you find an angel in your arms
She's plucking her wings
She laughs while you go replace them
But there's something in your way
The mark that you missed
Caution you throw
Lost in the dark
Begging to go
And I'm going to tell ya
Tell all
There's a change of the guard
So you play your part
Assuming you know where to start
As pieces start coming apart
She'll stitch those wings to your heart
But it's not what you wanted
She looks deep in your eyes
She sees all your flaws
And pulls you together
Say what you want
Causе you are
Go on now let Heavеn know
The beautiful boy that you are
Call me and I'll be there
When you need your great
Your great destroyer
Oh my baby boy
Don't you cry it's you and I
In a do or die
Overboard
Now cut the cord
Remember that blank space
Where static invades
All that you've succumbed
A dead mind once trapped in a change
In the dissaving grace
As you live out all outcomes
The forever you want
Is the never you'll get when you learn
That you're going to be so alone
Oh when your mother and I go
But you've go to believe
You've got to be strong for her
Call me and I'll be there
When you need your great
Your great destroyer
Oh my baby boy
Don't you cry it's you and I
In a do or die
Overboard
Now cut the cord
Silence your tongue
Divide your lives
And gift us all your love
Your day has come
Open your mind
And do what must be done
Call me and I'll be there
I'll be your great
Your great destroyer
Oh my baby boy
Don't you cry it's you and I
Do or die
Call me and I'll be there
When you need your great
Your great destroyer
Oh my baby boy
Don't you cry it's you and I
In a do or die
Overboard
Now cut the cord
Over and out there
You'll meet your great [I'm your great destroyer]
Your great destroyer [I'm your great destroyer]
Oh my baby boy
Don't you cry it's you and I
In a do or die
Overboard
Now cut the cord
Cut the cord
Cut the cord
Cut the cord