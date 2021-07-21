Coheed and Cambria Release New Song ‘Shoulders’

Coheed and Cambria have returned with their first new single in three years, “Shoulders.”

After taking a break from their Armory Wars universe with 2015’s The Color Before the Sun, a brand new era of Coheed’s mythology began in 2018 with Vaxis - Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures. As fans wait with anticipation for Vaxis II, “Shoulders” gives a hint to where the New York band will go next.

The song is a bouncy, mid-tempo rocker that contains fuzzy guitar work and strident lead vocals. It explodes into a catchy chorus that's sure to get listeners' attention. Plus, there's a blistering guitar solo. But the tune's lyrical content may belie the song's seemingly bright demeanor.

“In art, in your career, in relationships… No matter how much you give of yourself or try, you have to accept that not everything in life can be a perfect fit,” frontman Claudio Sanchez says of “Shoulders.”

Check out the visualizer for Coheed and Cambria’s newest song below.

Coheed and Cambria will embark on a co-headlining tour with the Used in August, traveling across the country for one month with support from Meet Me @ the Altar and carolesdaughter. See the full list of dates below.

Coheed and Cambria, "Shoulders"

Roadrunner

Coheed and Cambria + The Used 2021 Tour Dates:

Aug. 27 - Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre*

Aug. 28 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Amphitheatre*

Aug. 30 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex*

Aug. 31 - Denver, Colo. @ Levitt Pavilion*

Sept. 02 - Dallas, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

Sept. 04 - Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater*

Sept. 05 - Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

Sept. 07 - Wichita, Kan. @ WAVE*

Sept. 08 - St. Louis, Mo. @ St. Louis Music Park*

Sept. 11 - Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live!*

Sept. 12 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica*

Sept. 14 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park*

Sept. 15 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Amphitheater at White River State Park*

Sept. 18 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium*

Sept. 19 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center*

Sept. 21 - Baltimore, Md. @ MECU Pavilion^

Sept. 22 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater^

Sept. 24 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place^

Sept. 26 - Miami, Fla. @ S.S. Neverender Cruise

* with special guest Meet Me @ The Altar

^ with special guest carolesdaughter