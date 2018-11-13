Coheed & Cambria Announce 2019 U.S. Tour + Unleash ‘The Dark Sentencer’ Live Video – Exclusive Premiere
We’ve got an awesome dual announcement from Coheed & Cambria to premiere right here at Loudwire. Along with a pro-shot live video of “The Dark Sentencer,” Coheed & Cambria have released a batch of 2019 U.S. tour dates.
Riding high off their 2018 album, Vaxis - Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures (and Claudio Sanchez’s epic haircut prank) Coheed & Cambria are ready to tour the States in February. Coheed will bring Foxing on the road with them for the tour’s first half, recruiting Maps & Atlases for the trek's remaining dates. Coheed will begin touring Feb. 5 in Norfolk, Va. and finish up Feb. 28 in Clifton Park, N.Y.
As for the “Dark Sentencer” live clip, Coheed’s newest concert video is visually stunning, showcasing their conceptual outer space narrative while bathing the audience in vivid purple and blue light. As the song progresses, C&C’s production gets more and more intense, with wild strobes and shifting camera angles taking fans along for the ride.
Watch Coheed & Cambria’s live video for “The Dark Sentencer” above and see the full list of their 2019 tour dates below.
Coheed & Cambria 2019 U.S. Winter Tour Dates With Foxing:
Feb. 5 - Norfolk, Va. @ Norva
Feb. 6 - Richmond, Va. @ The National
Feb. 8 - Columbia, S.C. @ The Senate
Feb. 9 - Charleston, S.C. @ Music Farm
Feb. 10 - Tallahassee, Fla. @ The Moon
Feb. 12 - Destin, Fla. @ Club LA
Feb. 13 - Memphis, Tenn. @ New Daisy Theatre
Feb. 15 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues
Feb. 16 - Fort Smith, Ark. @ TempleLive
Feb. 18 - New Orleans, La. @ Fillmore Music Hall
Feb. 19 - Mobile, Ala. @ Soul Kitchen
Feb. 20 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ The Mill & Mine
Coheed & Cambria 2019 U.S. Winter Tour Dates With Maps & Atlases:
Feb. 22 - Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel
Feb. 23 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart’s
Feb. 24 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Feb. 26 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre
Feb. 27 - Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ Rapids Theatre
Feb. 28 - Clifton Park, N.Y. @ Upstate Concert Hall
