We’ve got an awesome dual announcement from Coheed & Cambria to premiere right here at Loudwire. Along with a pro-shot live video of “The Dark Sentencer,” Coheed & Cambria have released a batch of 2019 U.S. tour dates.

Riding high off their 2018 album, Vaxis - Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures (and Claudio Sanchez’s epic haircut prank) Coheed & Cambria are ready to tour the States in February. Coheed will bring Foxing on the road with them for the tour’s first half, recruiting Maps & Atlases for the trek's remaining dates. Coheed will begin touring Feb. 5 in Norfolk, Va. and finish up Feb. 28 in Clifton Park, N.Y.

As for the “Dark Sentencer” live clip, Coheed’s newest concert video is visually stunning, showcasing their conceptual outer space narrative while bathing the audience in vivid purple and blue light. As the song progresses, C&C’s production gets more and more intense, with wild strobes and shifting camera angles taking fans along for the ride.

Watch Coheed & Cambria’s live video for “The Dark Sentencer” above and see the full list of their 2019 tour dates below.

Coheed & Cambria 2019 Tour loading...

Coheed & Cambria 2019 U.S. Winter Tour Dates With Foxing:

Feb. 5 - Norfolk, Va. @ Norva

Feb. 6 - Richmond, Va. @ The National

Feb. 8 - Columbia, S.C. @ The Senate

Feb. 9 - Charleston, S.C. @ Music Farm

Feb. 10 - Tallahassee, Fla. @ The Moon

Feb. 12 - Destin, Fla. @ Club LA

Feb. 13 - Memphis, Tenn. @ New Daisy Theatre

Feb. 15 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

Feb. 16 - Fort Smith, Ark. @ TempleLive

Feb. 18 - New Orleans, La. @ Fillmore Music Hall

Feb. 19 - Mobile, Ala. @ Soul Kitchen

Feb. 20 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ The Mill & Mine

Coheed & Cambria 2019 U.S. Winter Tour Dates With Maps & Atlases:

Feb. 22 - Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel

Feb. 23 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart’s

Feb. 24 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Feb. 26 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre

Feb. 27 - Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ Rapids Theatre

Feb. 28 - Clifton Park, N.Y. @ Upstate Concert Hall