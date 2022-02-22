Coheed and Cambria Book Summer Tour With Dance Gavin Dance, Debut ‘The Liars Club’ Video

Coheed and Cambria are in the midst of a U.S. tour with Sheer Mag right now, and they've already confirmed they'll return to the road with another stateside headlining trek set for the summer, for which they'll be joined by Dance Gavin Dance and Mothica. Adding to the excitement is the arrival of an animated music video for "The Liars Club," the third single off Coheed's highly-anticipated new record, Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind.

"The Liars Club" follows the release of "Shoulders" and "Rise, Naianasha (Cut the Cord)" as fans begin to piece together more about the second installment of Coheed and Cambria's Vaxis story arc "about a couple on the run from tyrannical forces and their mysterious new addition," as described in a press release.

It's a pop-driven cut with a bobbing, infectious energy and seesawing energy as Coheed shift from subdued passages to explosive sing-along refrains that should be a jolt to the band's already dynamic live show.

Commenting on the song, guitarist and singer Claudio Sanchez posited, “When the truth is such a mess, who doesn’t want to live out a different reality? Who doesn’t want to embrace a lie?"

Further down the page are summer tour dates with Dance Gavin Dance and Mothica that stretch from July 12 through Aug. 17. Visit Coheed and Cambria's website to purchase tickets (available starting Feb. 25 at 10AM local time) and to see the list of stops on the band's currently active tour (through March 19), head here.

Look for Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind to be released on May 27 and pre-orders can be placed at this location.

Coheed and Cambria, "The Liars Club" Music Video

Coheed and Cambria U.S. Tour Dates With Dance Gavin Dance + Mothica

July 12 - Miami, Fla. @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

July 13 - Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 15 - Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall

July 16 - New Braunfels, Texas @ Whitewater Amphitheater

July 17 - Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 19 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy

July 23 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

July 24 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 26 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

July 27 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Liacouras Center

July 29 - Boston, Mass. @ Agganis Arena

July 30 - Queens, N.Y. @ Forest Hills Stadium

Aug. 01 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE Outdoors

Aug. 02 - Pontiac, Mich. @ Crofoot Festival Grounds

Aug. 03 - Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Echo Beach

Aug. 05 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Armory

Aug. 06 - Bridgeview, Ill. @ SeatGeek Stadium

Aug. 07 - St Louis, Mo. @ Saint Louis Music Park

Aug. 09 - Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Aug. 10 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Lot at The Complex

Aug. 12 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Shrine LA Outdoors

Aug. 13 - San Diego, Calif. @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Aug. 14 - Berkeley, Calif. @ Greek Theatre

Aug. 16 - Seattle, Wash. @ Marymoor Park

Aug. 17 - Troutdale, Ore. @ Edgefield