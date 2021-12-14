Coheed and Cambria Reveal ‘The Great Destroyer’ 2022 U.S. Headline Tour Dates
Coheed and Cambria have joined the growing list of acts announcing 2022 tours by revealing that "The Great Destroyer Tour" will traverse the U.S. in February and March of next year.
The band has lined up Sheer Mag to provide support for the run, which kicks off Feb. 16 at the legendary Pappy and Harriet's in Pioneertown, Calif. The club show run will continue through mid-March before rapping March 19 in Harrisburg, Pa. See all of the dates, cities and venues listed below.
Pre-sales for the tour start tomorrow (Dec. 15) at 10AM local time, with the general public on-sale set to kick off this Friday (Dec. 17) at 10AM local time. For additional ticketing information, be sure to check out the band's website.
Coheed and Cambria have been busy of late, recently releasing the new songs "Rise, Naianasha (Cut the Cord)" and "Shoulders," and both figure to be part of their sets with the new dates.
Coheed and Cambria / Sheer Mag 2022 Tour Dates
Feb. 16 - Pioneertown, Calif. @ Pappy and Harriet’s
Feb. 17 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl
Feb. 19 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ El Rey Theatre
Feb. 20 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre
Feb. 22 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom
Feb. 23 - Memphis, Tenn. @ The Soundstage at Graceland
Feb. 25 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall
Feb. 26 - New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore
Feb. 28 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ The Mill & Mine
March 01 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal
March 02 - Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel
March 04 - Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa
March 05 - Richmond, Va. @ The National
March 06 - Newport, Ky. @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
March 08 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater
March 09 - Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee
March 11 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Clyde Theatre
March 13 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
March 14 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Main Street Armory
March 15 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live
March 17 - Providence, R.I. @ Fete Music Hall
March 18 - New Haven, Ct. @ College Street Music Hall
March 19 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ XL Live