Coheed and Cambria have joined the growing list of acts announcing 2022 tours by revealing that "The Great Destroyer Tour" will traverse the U.S. in February and March of next year.

The band has lined up Sheer Mag to provide support for the run, which kicks off Feb. 16 at the legendary Pappy and Harriet's in Pioneertown, Calif. The club show run will continue through mid-March before rapping March 19 in Harrisburg, Pa. See all of the dates, cities and venues listed below.

Pre-sales for the tour start tomorrow (Dec. 15) at 10AM local time, with the general public on-sale set to kick off this Friday (Dec. 17) at 10AM local time. For additional ticketing information, be sure to check out the band's website.

Coheed and Cambria have been busy of late, recently releasing the new songs "Rise, Naianasha (Cut the Cord)" and "Shoulders," and both figure to be part of their sets with the new dates.

Coheed and Cambria / Sheer Mag 2022 Tour Dates

Feb. 16 - Pioneertown, Calif. @ Pappy and Harriet’s

Feb. 17 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Feb. 19 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ El Rey Theatre

Feb. 20 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre

Feb. 22 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom

Feb. 23 - Memphis, Tenn. @ The Soundstage at Graceland

Feb. 25 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall

Feb. 26 - New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore

Feb. 28 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ The Mill & Mine

March 01 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal

March 02 - Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel

March 04 - Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa

March 05 - Richmond, Va. @ The National

March 06 - Newport, Ky. @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

March 08 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater

March 09 - Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee

March 11 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Clyde Theatre

March 13 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

March 14 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Main Street Armory

March 15 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live

March 17 - Providence, R.I. @ Fete Music Hall

March 18 - New Haven, Ct. @ College Street Music Hall

March 19 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ XL Live

