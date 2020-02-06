Combichrist and King 810 have booked a joint tour across the United States for this spring.

Supporting acts A Killer's Confession and Heartsick are each scheduled to join singer Andy LaPlegua's fastidious industrial metal act and the Michigan rapcore rotation led by vocalist David Gunn.

The trek kicks off April 3 in Orlando, Florida, and covers much of the country before concluding in Atlanta, April 26. See all of the tour dates down toward the bottom of this post. Head over to Combichrist's website for concert tickets and additional information.

But that's not all. King 810 are launching a separate warm-up run this month before the tour with Combichrist takes place. Part of the "Suicide Watch Tour," the package includes support from Skinlab and Righteous Vendetta. See those dates below, as well, and get more info here.

Combichrist's latest studio effort, One Fire, was released last year. Likewise, King 810's most recent album — Suicide King, the band's first as an independent act — arrived in 2019.

Combichrist, King 810, A Killer's Confession + Heartsick Spring 2020 U.S. Tour Dates

April 3 — Orlando, Fla. @ Soundbar

April 4 — Tampa, Fla. @ Pegasus Lounge

April 5 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Respectable Street

April 8 — Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar

April 9 — Fort Worth, Texas @ The Rail Club

April 10 — Abilene, Texas @ Homer’s

April 11 — Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live

April 12 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ 89th Street

April 14 — Lincoln, Neb. @ The Royal Grove

April 15 — Iowa City, Iowa @ Wildwood Saloon

April 16 — Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

April 17 — Hobart, Ind. @ The Art Theater

April 18 — Mansfield, Ohio @ The Electric Co. (no AKC)

April 19 — Reading, Pa. @ Reverb

April 21 — Louisville, Ky. @ Diamond Pub

April 22 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag

April 23 — Madison, Wis. @ The Annex

April 24 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverfront Live

April 25 — Spartanburg, S.C. @ Ground Zero

April 26 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Hell)

King 810, Skinlab + Righteous Vendetta "Suicide Watch" February 2020 U.S. Tour Dates

Feb. 11 – Harrisburg, Pa. @ HMAC

Feb. 12 – Providence, R.I. @ Fete Music Hall

Feb. 13 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ The Kingland

Feb. 14 – Chesapeake, Va. @ Riff House

Feb. 15 – Spartanburg, S.C. @ Ground Zero

Feb. 17 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade