Combichrist Announce Spring 2020 U.S. Tour Dates With King 810 + More
Combichrist and King 810 have booked a joint tour across the United States for this spring.
Supporting acts A Killer's Confession and Heartsick are each scheduled to join singer Andy LaPlegua's fastidious industrial metal act and the Michigan rapcore rotation led by vocalist David Gunn.
The trek kicks off April 3 in Orlando, Florida, and covers much of the country before concluding in Atlanta, April 26. See all of the tour dates down toward the bottom of this post. Head over to Combichrist's website for concert tickets and additional information.
But that's not all. King 810 are launching a separate warm-up run this month before the tour with Combichrist takes place. Part of the "Suicide Watch Tour," the package includes support from Skinlab and Righteous Vendetta. See those dates below, as well, and get more info here.
Combichrist's latest studio effort, One Fire, was released last year. Likewise, King 810's most recent album — Suicide King, the band's first as an independent act — arrived in 2019.
Combichrist, King 810, A Killer's Confession + Heartsick Spring 2020 U.S. Tour Dates
April 3 — Orlando, Fla. @ Soundbar
April 4 — Tampa, Fla. @ Pegasus Lounge
April 5 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Respectable Street
April 8 — Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar
April 9 — Fort Worth, Texas @ The Rail Club
April 10 — Abilene, Texas @ Homer’s
April 11 — Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live
April 12 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ 89th Street
April 14 — Lincoln, Neb. @ The Royal Grove
April 15 — Iowa City, Iowa @ Wildwood Saloon
April 16 — Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge
April 17 — Hobart, Ind. @ The Art Theater
April 18 — Mansfield, Ohio @ The Electric Co. (no AKC)
April 19 — Reading, Pa. @ Reverb
April 21 — Louisville, Ky. @ Diamond Pub
April 22 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag
April 23 — Madison, Wis. @ The Annex
April 24 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverfront Live
April 25 — Spartanburg, S.C. @ Ground Zero
April 26 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Hell)
King 810, Skinlab + Righteous Vendetta "Suicide Watch" February 2020 U.S. Tour Dates
Feb. 11 – Harrisburg, Pa. @ HMAC
Feb. 12 – Providence, R.I. @ Fete Music Hall
Feb. 13 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ The Kingland
Feb. 14 – Chesapeake, Va. @ Riff House
Feb. 15 – Spartanburg, S.C. @ Ground Zero
Feb. 17 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
