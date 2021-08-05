Metal Bands + Jackass’ Steve-O to Perform at 2021 Gathering of the Juggalos
A bunch of metal bands along with Jackass legend Steve-O will be playing the 2021 Gathering of the Juggalos. Curated by the Insane Clown Posse, the Gathering will also feature wrestling, side shows, parties and even free camping.
Representing the world of metal, Upon a Burning Body, Raven Black and King 810 will perform at the Gathering. Punk-influenced rapper Nascar Aloe will join them, as will Steve-O, Vanilla Ice, To Catch a Predator’s Chris Hansen and more. Check out the full lineup at the bottom of this post.
ICP’s Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope will even join fans on a special hunt for Bigfoot. The two rappers will lead their juggalo homies down a haunted abandoned trail rumored to be the home of a Sasquatch tribe.
“Though this year will see a slightly scaled-down version of the Gathering due to the limited time putting it all together, it also promises to be a more intimate and unique experience,” the festival site states. “As we rise from the ash of a difficult time, get ready for a calling home to our family that has been waiting for a chance to Gather once more.”
The 2021 Gathering of the Juggalos will be held from Aug. 19-21 at Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio. For tickets and more information for the 21st annual Gathering of the Juggalos, click here.
Full Lineup:
Bedlam Stage:
Big Hoodoo
Chris Hansen
Danny Brown
DJ Paul
Freewill
Insane Clown Posse (performing “Bizaar / “Bizzar” and more)
Kid N Play
King 810
Lardi B
Nascar Aloe
9 Dead
Ouija Macc
R.A. The Rugged Man
Raven Black
Rude Boy
Steve-O
Upon A Burning Body
Vanilla Ice
Whitney Peyton
Zitro
Clowndrip Stage (evening):
Blahzay Roze
Dayton Family
DJ Clay
Inner City Posse
Myzery
Project Born
Shaggy The Airhead
V Sinizter
Clowndrip Stage (daytime):
Cody Manson
Derrty Shirt
Double Homicide
Ezekiel
Gnarcotix
Hex Rated
Hexxx
Isolated Beingz
Jakk Faust
J Biz R
J Payne
Klokwerk E
Knowledge Da MC
La Purp
Open Minded
Problematik
Rogues Gallery
S.O.N.
Sewerside
Side Weighs
Skitzo
SSB
Tierre Diaz
Wiked Wood
Whiskey N Water