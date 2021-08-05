Metal Bands + Jackass’ Steve-O to Perform at 2021 Gathering of the Juggalos

A bunch of metal bands along with Jackass legend Steve-O will be playing the 2021 Gathering of the Juggalos. Curated by the Insane Clown Posse, the Gathering will also feature wrestling, side shows, parties and even free camping.

Representing the world of metal, Upon a Burning Body, Raven Black and King 810 will perform at the Gathering. Punk-influenced rapper Nascar Aloe will join them, as will Steve-O, Vanilla Ice, To Catch a Predator’s Chris Hansen and more. Check out the full lineup at the bottom of this post.

ICP’s Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope will even join fans on a special hunt for Bigfoot. The two rappers will lead their juggalo homies down a haunted abandoned trail rumored to be the home of a Sasquatch tribe.

“Though this year will see a slightly scaled-down version of the Gathering due to the limited time putting it all together, it also promises to be a more intimate and unique experience,” the festival site states. “As we rise from the ash of a difficult time, get ready for a calling home to our family that has been waiting for a chance to Gather once more.”

The 2021 Gathering of the Juggalos will be held from Aug. 19-21 at Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio. For tickets and more information for the 21st annual Gathering of the Juggalos, click here.

Full Lineup:

Bedlam Stage:

Big Hoodoo

Chris Hansen

Danny Brown

DJ Paul

Freewill

Insane Clown Posse (performing “Bizaar / “Bizzar” and more)

Kid N Play

King 810

Lardi B

Nascar Aloe

9 Dead

Ouija Macc

R.A. The Rugged Man

Raven Black

Rude Boy

Steve-O

Upon A Burning Body

Vanilla Ice

Whitney Peyton

Zitro

Clowndrip Stage (evening):

Blahzay Roze

Dayton Family

DJ Clay

Inner City Posse

Myzery

Project Born

Shaggy The Airhead

V Sinizter

Clowndrip Stage (daytime):

Cody Manson

Derrty Shirt

Double Homicide

Ezekiel

Gnarcotix

Hex Rated

Hexxx

Isolated Beingz

Jakk Faust

J Biz R

J Payne

Klokwerk E

Knowledge Da MC

La Purp

Open Minded

Problematik

Rogues Gallery

S.O.N.

Sewerside

Side Weighs

Skitzo

SSB

Tierre Diaz

Wiked Wood

Whiskey N Water