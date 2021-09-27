Comedian Warns Machine Gun Kelly Not to Mess With Slipknot Fans

UPDATE (Sept. 28): Comedian Josh Pray issued another video this week (Sept. 26) recapping the Machine Gun Kelly and Slipknot feud in entertaining fashion. It followed his earlier video where he warned Machine Gun Kelly not to mess with Slipknot fans. Watch both below.

The Machine Gun Kelly-Slipknot drama has been simmering for a little over a week now, and comedian Josh Pray has uploaded a video warning MGK not to mess with Slipknot's incessantly loyal fanbase.

And we're warning you — the video, which is titled "MGK Doesn't Want Problems With Slipknot or That Genre... Trust Me," is hilarious.

"I just wanna tell you and your fans — and fans, don't encourage him to come back for Slipknot. Don't do it," Pray implored. "I did one video — one heavy metal video — and heavy metal fans made me touch every single group in heavy metal history. You do not, do not, do not, 'Psychosocial,' do not, take back what you said Machine. Just stop it, swallow your pride... Do not disrespect Slipknot."

"If you could take the Earth and weigh it, it still wouldn't be as heavy as Slipknot. Slipknot don't have fans, they have a brotherhood," he continued.

Pray went on to compare heavy metal fans to rap fans and joke about all the scenarios in which metal fans would mosh, including a Disney On Ice show while Aladdin sings "A Whole New World."

It still gets better. He even gets the hiccups during the clip because of how worked up he gets himself talking about the situation.

"Eminem let you continue. Eminem could've buried you, homie," Pray said. "And now you wanna mess with this family? You crazy?"

Watch the full video below.

In case you need a refresher on the situation, things got heated when Kelly threw shade at Slipknot during his performance at Riot Fest earlier this month. He kept it going on social media the next day as the news went viral, and said that Corey Taylor recorded a verse for his 2020 album Tickets to My Downfall, in which Kelly didn't use, and called Taylor "bitter" over it.

The Slipknot frontman then fired back at Kelly on Twitter, and provided a couple of screenshots of an email exchange regarding what actually happened with the verse that he recorded. Apparently, he willingly chose not to be featured on the song because Kelly had a couple of extra requests that Taylor didn't see himself fit for.

As a result of the feud, MGK was booed during his performance at the Louder Than Life festival this past weekend, and the saga continues. Stay tuned for the next move.

Josh Pray Warns Machine Gun Kelly Not to Mess With Slipknot Fans (Sept. 20)

Josh Pray: "MGK Meets Heavy Metal in the Worst Way" (Sept. 26)