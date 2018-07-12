Corey Taylor’s ’80s Dance Moves Are on Point

Once may just be a fluke, twice could be just for fun, but we're sensing a pattern developing with Stone Sour and Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor. The vocalist definitely knows how to put on a show onstage, but it appears as though his Stone Sour bandmates are occasionally treated to one offstage as well.

Guitarist Christian Martucci has been on hand to capture a few of these special impromptu performance moments to share on social media. Back in December, the guitarist awoke to Taylor's lip-sync talents on the bus as the singer pulled out a small handheld stereo, fending off the bitter cold months with dreams of the summer, mimicking the '80s Y&T classic, "Summertime Girls." Watch below.

Taylor's love of the '80s showed up again in May backstage in Fort Wayne, Ind. when he just couldn't control himself as the new wave classic "The Look of Love" from ABC started playing. Watch Taylor's impromptu lip-sync and dance performance of the song below.

While that was definitely fun, let's not forget that Taylor is a rock and metal guy, and his latest backstage performance came this week in Spain as Martucci captured him using his stereo as a fake microphone and lip-synching W.A.S.P.'s "I Wanna Be Somebody." Let's just say this one turned a little physical with small table taking the brunt of the passionate performance.

Taylor and Stone Sour have shown their love of covers through a couple of EPs in the past. Could we possibly see some of these impromptu backstage sessions translate to something onstage? Maybe, maybe not, but it's fun to see that there's as much of a show going on behind the scenes before Taylor even sets foot onstage.

