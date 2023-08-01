Corey Taylor Names the Best Stone Sour Song to Introduce People to Band

Although Corey Taylor's focus has primarily been on Slipknot and his solo career over the last few years, he still has a whole catalog with Stone Sour to be proud of. During a new interview with Revolver, the rocker named the best Stone Sour song to introduce people to the band.

The track is one of Stone Sour's most well-known today, but according to the singer, it was a bit of a slow-burner when they first released it.

"Probably 'Through Glass,'" Taylor chose as the best song for new listeners. "Not just because I wrote it, but because it was such a sleeper song. Like, there were only a handful of people who really believed in that song, and then when it came out, it just exploded like nothing I'd ever seen before. So that's something I'm really proud of."

Taylor formed Stone Sour in Des Moines, Iowa several years before he joined Slipknot. He became the latter group's vocalist in 1997 and then spent the rest of the '90s prioritizing his work with them, so Stone Sour didn't release an album until 2002. "Through Glass" was the second single from their 2006 record Come What(ever) May. It eventually reached No. 1 on the Billboard Rock Songs chart, and also made its way onto the Billboard Hot 100, where it peaked at No. 39.

Taylor and Slipknot guitarist Jim Root, who also joined Stone Sour in 1995, spent nearly a decade releasing albums and touring with both bands. Root parted ways with Stone Sour at the end of 2013, and Christian Martucci was brought into the band in his place. They put out one last album in 2017, Hydrograd, before Taylor revealed they had agreed to go on an indefinite hiatus in 2020.

“I feel like Stone Sour has kinda run its course for now,” the singer admitted during an episode of The Green Room with Neil Griffiths. "We all talked as a band and decided to kinda put Stone Sour in indefinite hiatus. That’s the way it is. We’ve put it on the shelf for now. Everyone’s kind of going and doing their own thing.”

For now, Taylor will embark on a solo headlining tour in support of his upcoming second album CMF2. Pre-order the album at this location, and see all of the tour dates here.

Stone Sour, 'Through Glass'