Corey Taylor Announces 19-Date ‘CMFTour’ for Spring 2021

As promised, Corey Taylor has booked a spring tour in support of his CMFT solo album. Dates will kick off May 18 at the Marquee Backyard in Tempe, Arizona with support from special guests the Cherry Bombs.

Taylor has spoken in recent interviews about the desire to return to the road and to do so with the safety protocols in place in order to ensure the safest possible socially distanced shows. The "CMFTour" will consist of 19 dates this May and June and a full itinerary for the run can be seen below.

Pre-sale tickets are available today (March 17) with the remaining tickets going on sale for the general public this Friday (March 19). You can check Corey Taylor's website for tour ticketing information.

Taylor decided to launch this tour for a few significant and personal reasons. As always, he endeavors to deliver an unforgettable show for fans, but just as importantly, he recognizes the massive impact that the ongoing global pandemic has had on live music venues and touring crews alike. It upholds his staunch commitment to supporting live music and the industry surrounding it as illustrated last year through his popular eBay guitar auction, which raised $150,000 for COVID-19 relief, and his COVID-19 safe secret L.A. show benefiting Sweet Relief Musicians Fund—a 501(c)(3) non-profit healing musicians and music industry workers in need.

Fans should expect to get a fair share of music from Taylor's solo album but he'll also pick out choice cuts from both the Slipknot and Stone Sour catalogues, giving fans a well-rounded show.

Corey Taylor "CMFTOUR 2021" Tour Dates

May 18 - Tempe, Ariz. @ The Marquee Backyard

May 20 - Lubbock, Texas @ Lonestar Event Center

May 21 - San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center

May 22 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

May 24 - Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey Outdoors

May 26 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom

May 28 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Pop’s

May 29 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

May 30 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal

June 1 - Belvidere, Ill. @ The Apollo Theatre

June 3 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Epic Event Center

June 5 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Piere’s Entertainment Center

June 7 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

June 11 - Detroit, Mich. @ Harpo’s

June 12 - East Moline, Ill. @ Rust Belt

June 15 - Dubuque, Iowa @ Five Flags Event Center

June 17 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Horizon Event Center

June 18 - Wichita, Kan. @ The Cotillion Ballroom

June 19 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre

