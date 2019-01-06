Corey Taylor has two bands, plays solo dates and has a literary career as well, but is it possible he could do more? During a recent chat with RadioVegas.Rocks' 'Chaotic Radio,' Taylor was asked if he might ever branch out and do a country record like some of his hard rocking peers. While that wasn't on his "to-do" list, he did have an interest that might fall beyond expectation.

"Even coming from Iowa — fuck no! Absolutely not, and it's not to say that I couldn't write stuff like that," responded Taylor when asked about the possibility of a country album (as transcribed by Blabbermouth). "My interest would be more singer-songwriter kind of vibe, like Squeeze or something like that."

He then added, "I've actually been thinking about doing something like this — putting together a quartet or a quintet and doing a jazz album, like a dark jazz album, [and] recording it live in a room. It won't sell shit. It would really just be for my own fucking personal collection ... 'Cause I love jazz. A lot of people don't realize that — I listen to a lot of '40s and '50s jazz. And there is this ... the haunting stuff that [Billie] Holiday would do, the older stuff that Charlie Parker would do, when he was really fucked up — that would be the stuff that I would be closer to."

The singer stated, "I've got, actually, jazzy versions of some of my own songs that I would love to try. Probably something like 'Prosthetics' [by Slipknot], I think would be really, really cool. And then 'Bother' [by Stone Sour] — I've got a really cool jazzy version of 'Bother' that could be really cool."

While the "dark jazz album" is something he might eventually like to do, Taylor's next confirmed recording is Slipknot's next album. It was revealed last month during a Twitter exchange with our own Graham Hartmann that Slipknot would enter the studio this month to record the disc. Last fall the band issued their first single and video for "All Out Life," with the album expected to drop later this year. Over the holidays, Taylor ramped up anticipation for the next Slipknot release by issuing a photo teasing the mask he'll be wearing for the upcoming album cycle.