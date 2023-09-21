Corey Taylor + Gavin Rossdale Discuss How Money Has Changed Their Lives

Corey Taylor and Gavin Rossdale get down to brass tacks about how money has affected their lives in a new episode of the cooking series Something's Burning with comedian Bert Kreischer.

Have you ever wondered how getting lots of money can change the life of a musician?

On Something's Burning Wednesday (Sept. 20), both Taylor, lead singer of Slipknot, and Rossdale, frontman for Bush, forthrightly recalled how becoming wealthy has led to multiple friends screwing them over.

"Do either of you guys give a shit about money?" Kreischer asks the two 10 minutes into the episode, receiving a pair of earnest-sounding answers.

Corey Taylor Cares About Money

"I do, obviously," Taylor responds, "because we have families. So you have to be aware of what's going on. Who's watching over it for you? Because I've seen so many people get screwed, that it's scary, man."

Gavin Rossdale Got Screwed Over

Rossdale adds, "From having been the person with no money in everyone's life that I knew, I became the person who did have money. So it was a lot of people that want help. Whenever anyone comes to me [and says] 'Can I borrow some money?' and they want like 15 grand — whatever they're asking for is the value of our friendship. I'm never going to see them again."

The Bush bandleader continues, "Like, what do we cost? What do we cost? [It's like] 'OK, if you need that money now.' And I've never had — I've had one person, one person pay me back."

The situation is apparently a common one for rock stars. "That's one more than I've had," Taylor quips.

Corey Taylor + Gavin Rossdale on Something's Burning With Bert Kreischer