Bush Unveil Thunderous ‘More Than Machines,’ Reveal Details for Ninth Studio Album

Happy hump day, which is getting off to a rocking start this morning with "More Than Machines," the brand new track from Bush. And as you might expect, with the arrival of a new song means an album will soon follow. The group is also announcing that their ninth studio album, titled The Art of Survival, is now on track for an Oct. 7 release through BMG.

Bush recently debuted "More Than Machines" this past Saturday (July 23) live at the Atlantis Concert for Earth, with footage of the performance seen toward the bottom of this post. A new lyric video for the track is also expected to go live later at 11:30AM ET this morning, with the player also posted below.

Frontman Gavin Rossdale says of the new track, "This is an action-packed song with three really big topics. Off the bat, I don’t understand how anyone has the audacity to get involved or assume responsibility for women’s bodies. I wanted to reference that because it’s important to discuss. As much as the song is about the destruction of women’s rights, it’s about the destruction of the planet and the move for A.I. and a world of robots to replace us. It’s a topic we’ve heard since the '50s. I’m not here to teach anything though; my job is medieval like a town crier. I come into town with my elixirs and sing about it, so it hopefully goes out into the universe."

And speaking of putting it out into the universe, Bush will be hitting the road next month with Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin. The tour was announced earlier this year and dates, cities and venues can be seen below. Tickets for the run can be found here.

As for The Art of Survival, earlier this year Rossdale commented that the record would be in line with their 2020 album The Kingdom, which Gavin Rossdale said was "the launchpad" for this fresh offering. The band reunited with producer Erik Ron and also continued their relationship with film composer Tyler Bates who collaborated on two tracks from the set.

The album's central theme speaks to both the human spirit's resiliency in times of trials as well as the band finding their own enduring place as outliers in the rock scene.

Rossdale adds, “Instead of being mournful or self-piteous, this is about the success stories of humanity’s survival against the odds. People just find a way to push through. We’ve all obviously suffered in varying degrees. I think the nature of life is the art of survival. Everyone is being tested all of the time, but we find a way. In recent memory, we’ve made major strides and shown great resilience in the face of war, endless instances of racism, gender politics, a pandemic and a melting pot of what we’ve experienced. For me, The Art of Survival encompasses all of this.” Pre-orders for the album are available here.

Bush, "More Than Machines" (Studio Version Audio Player)

Bush, "More Than Machines" (Lyric Video)

Bush, "More Than Machines" (Live Debut at 2022 Atlantis Concert for Earth)

Bush, The Art of Survival Artwork + Track Listing

BMG BMG loading...

Heavy Is the Ocean

Slow Me

More Than Machines

May Your Love Be Pure

Shark Bite

Human Sand

Kiss Me I’m Dead

Identity

Creatures of the Fire

Judas Is a Riot

Gunfight

1000 Years

Alice in Chains / Breaking Benjamin / Bush 2022 Tour Dates

Aug. 6 – Saint Michael, N.D. @ Spirit Lake Casino

Aug. 7 – Sturgis, N.D. @ Sturgis Buffalo Chip

Aug. 10 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 11 – Camden, N.J. @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

Aug. 13 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 14 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 16 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 17 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 19 - Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura Amphitheater

Aug. 20 – Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Westfair Amphitheater

Aug. 22 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 24 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

Aug. 25 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Minnesota State Fair Grandstand

Aug. 27 – Englewood, Colo. @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Aug. 29 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 31 – Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sept. 2 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sept. 3 - Auburn, Wash. @ White River Ampitheatre [Pain In The Grass 2022]

Sept. 5 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 7 – Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Sept. 8 – Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sept. 10 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sept. 11 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 14 – Del Valle, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 16 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 17 - The Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 20 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Sept. 21 – Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO

Sept. 23 - Mount Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino

Sept. 27 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 28 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 30 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Oct. 1 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Oct. 4 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Oct. 5 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Oct. 7 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Oct. 8 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center