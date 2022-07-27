Bush Unveil Thunderous ‘More Than Machines,’ Reveal Details for Ninth Studio Album
Happy hump day, which is getting off to a rocking start this morning with "More Than Machines," the brand new track from Bush. And as you might expect, with the arrival of a new song means an album will soon follow. The group is also announcing that their ninth studio album, titled The Art of Survival, is now on track for an Oct. 7 release through BMG.
Bush recently debuted "More Than Machines" this past Saturday (July 23) live at the Atlantis Concert for Earth, with footage of the performance seen toward the bottom of this post. A new lyric video for the track is also expected to go live later at 11:30AM ET this morning, with the player also posted below.
Frontman Gavin Rossdale says of the new track, "This is an action-packed song with three really big topics. Off the bat, I don’t understand how anyone has the audacity to get involved or assume responsibility for women’s bodies. I wanted to reference that because it’s important to discuss. As much as the song is about the destruction of women’s rights, it’s about the destruction of the planet and the move for A.I. and a world of robots to replace us. It’s a topic we’ve heard since the '50s. I’m not here to teach anything though; my job is medieval like a town crier. I come into town with my elixirs and sing about it, so it hopefully goes out into the universe."
And speaking of putting it out into the universe, Bush will be hitting the road next month with Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin. The tour was announced earlier this year and dates, cities and venues can be seen below. Tickets for the run can be found here.
As for The Art of Survival, earlier this year Rossdale commented that the record would be in line with their 2020 album The Kingdom, which Gavin Rossdale said was "the launchpad" for this fresh offering. The band reunited with producer Erik Ron and also continued their relationship with film composer Tyler Bates who collaborated on two tracks from the set.
The album's central theme speaks to both the human spirit's resiliency in times of trials as well as the band finding their own enduring place as outliers in the rock scene.
Rossdale adds, “Instead of being mournful or self-piteous, this is about the success stories of humanity’s survival against the odds. People just find a way to push through. We’ve all obviously suffered in varying degrees. I think the nature of life is the art of survival. Everyone is being tested all of the time, but we find a way. In recent memory, we’ve made major strides and shown great resilience in the face of war, endless instances of racism, gender politics, a pandemic and a melting pot of what we’ve experienced. For me, The Art of Survival encompasses all of this.” Pre-orders for the album are available here.
Bush, "More Than Machines" (Studio Version Audio Player)
Bush, "More Than Machines" (Lyric Video)
Bush, "More Than Machines" (Live Debut at 2022 Atlantis Concert for Earth)
Bush, The Art of Survival Artwork + Track Listing
Heavy Is the Ocean
Slow Me
More Than Machines
May Your Love Be Pure
Shark Bite
Human Sand
Kiss Me I’m Dead
Identity
Creatures of the Fire
Judas Is a Riot
Gunfight
1000 Years
Alice in Chains / Breaking Benjamin / Bush 2022 Tour Dates
Aug. 6 – Saint Michael, N.D. @ Spirit Lake Casino
Aug. 7 – Sturgis, N.D. @ Sturgis Buffalo Chip
Aug. 10 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Aug. 11 – Camden, N.J. @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
Aug. 13 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 14 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 16 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug. 17 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 19 - Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura Amphitheater
Aug. 20 – Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Westfair Amphitheater
Aug. 22 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 24 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL
Aug. 25 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Minnesota State Fair Grandstand
Aug. 27 – Englewood, Colo. @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Aug. 29 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
Aug. 31 – Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Sept. 2 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Sept. 3 - Auburn, Wash. @ White River Ampitheatre [Pain In The Grass 2022]
Sept. 5 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 7 – Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Sept. 8 – Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sept. 10 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sept. 11 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Sept. 14 – Del Valle, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 16 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 17 - The Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sept. 20 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Sept. 21 – Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO
Sept. 23 - Mount Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino
Sept. 27 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept. 28 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 30 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
Oct. 1 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Oct. 4 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Oct. 5 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Oct. 7 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Oct. 8 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center