Alice in Chains + Breaking Benjamin Plot 2022 U.S. Tour
Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin have announced a joint 2022 U.S. tour, which will kick off this summer. Bush will be joining the duo for the majority of the dates on the run.
The co-headlining trek begins Aug. 10 in Burgettstown, Pa. and will wrap up in October. The only two dates that Bush will not appear at are the Sept. 16 and Sept. 17 shows in Dallas, Texas and Houston, Texas, respectively.
See the full list of dates below.
The opening show of the tour will mark Alice in Chains' first full live performance since September of 2019, when they went out with Korn in support of their Rainier Fog album. In the meantime, guitarist Jerry Cantrell will embark on a solo run, which begins March 24.
"We're looking forward to finally hitting the road again this summer. It’s been too long and we can’t wait to get outdoors and share a night of music with our fans again," drummer Sean Kinney said in a press release.
Breaking Benjamin have quite a busy year of their own — prior to the trek with Alice, they'll be heading out on a spring tour with Seether, Starset and Lacey Sturm.
"We are so extremely excited to be hitting the road with Alice In Chains and Bush," Breaking Benjamin leader Benjamin Burnley added. "It’s such an honor to share the stage with such amazing bands that we grew up listening to and have influenced us so very much! We can’t wait to see you all out there!”
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10AM local time. They'll be available for purchase via Ticketmaster.
Aug. 10 - Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Aug. 11 - Camden, N.J. @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
Aug. 13 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 14 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 16 - Clarkstown, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug. 17 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 20 - Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Westfair Amphitheater
Aug. 22 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 24 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 27 - Englewood, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Aug. 29 - West Valley City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
Aug. 31 - Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Sept. 2 - Ridgefield, Wash. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sept. 5 - Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 7 - Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Sept. 8 - Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheater
Sept. 10 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ AK Chin Pavilion
Sept. 11 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Sept. 14 - Austin, Texas @ Austin360 Amphitheater
Sept. 16 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion**
Sept. 17 – Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman**
Sept. 20 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Sept. 21 – Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 27 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept. 28 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 30 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
Oct. 1 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Oct. 4 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Oct. 5 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Oct. 8 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center