Alice in Chains + Breaking Benjamin Plot 2022 U.S. Tour

Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin have announced a joint 2022 U.S. tour, which will kick off this summer. Bush will be joining the duo for the majority of the dates on the run.

The co-headlining trek begins Aug. 10 in Burgettstown, Pa. and will wrap up in October. The only two dates that Bush will not appear at are the Sept. 16 and Sept. 17 shows in Dallas, Texas and Houston, Texas, respectively.

See the full list of dates below.

The opening show of the tour will mark Alice in Chains' first full live performance since September of 2019, when they went out with Korn in support of their Rainier Fog album. In the meantime, guitarist Jerry Cantrell will embark on a solo run, which begins March 24.

"We're looking forward to finally hitting the road again this summer. It’s been too long and we can’t wait to get outdoors and share a night of music with our fans again," drummer Sean Kinney said in a press release.

Breaking Benjamin have quite a busy year of their own — prior to the trek with Alice, they'll be heading out on a spring tour with Seether, Starset and Lacey Sturm.

"We are so extremely excited to be hitting the road with Alice In Chains and Bush," Breaking Benjamin leader Benjamin Burnley added. "It’s such an honor to share the stage with such amazing bands that we grew up listening to and have influenced us so very much! We can’t wait to see you all out there!”

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10AM local time. They'll be available for purchase via Ticketmaster.

Alice in Chains + Breaking Benjamin 2022 U.S. Tour

Aug. 10 - Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 11 - Camden, N.J. @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

Aug. 13 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 14 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 16 - Clarkstown, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 17 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 20 - Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Westfair Amphitheater

Aug. 22 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 24 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 - Englewood, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Aug. 29 - West Valley City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 31 - Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sept. 2 - Ridgefield, Wash. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Sept. 5 - Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 7 - Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Sept. 8 - Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheater

Sept. 10 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ AK Chin Pavilion

Sept. 11 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 14 - Austin, Texas @ Austin360 Amphitheater

Sept. 16 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion**

Sept. 17 – Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman**

Sept. 20 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Sept. 21 – Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 27 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 28 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 30 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Oct. 1 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Oct. 4 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Oct. 5 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Oct. 8 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center