Breaking Benjamin Announce Spring Tour With Seether, Starset + Lacey Sturm

Breaking Benjamin have already been tabbed as one of the headlining acts for three festivals later this year and now a headlining U.S. tour has been set for the spring with special guests Seether, Starset and Lacey Sturm.

The month-long trek features a total of 17 stops and will occupy the eastern half of the country with the first show taking place in Manchester, New Hampshire on April 22. From there, it's down the coast and over to the midwest with a final date in Savannah, Georgia on May 21.

For the veteran headliners, it's a chance to get out on the road in continued support of their 2018 album Ember and they'll be returning with full distortion after embarking on an acoustic tour late last year with guitarist Keith Wallen, who pulled double duty and served as the opening act each night as a solo artist.

Meanwhile, Seether will be touting 2020's Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum, Starset will tout their fourth record, Horizons, which came out last year and former Flyleaf singer Lacy Sturm will likely perform cuts from across her career, including her 2016 solo record Life Screams.

See the complete list of tour dates directly below and, for tickets, visit Breaking Benjamin's website.

Breaking Benjamin, Seether, Starset + Lacey Sturm 2022 Tour Dates

April 22 — Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena

April 23 — Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

April 26 — Glens Falls, N.Y. @ Glens Falls Civic Center

April 27 — State College, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center

April 29 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Borgata Events Center

April 30 — Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena

May 03 — Erie, Pa. @ Erie Insurance Center

May 04 — Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County War

May 06 — Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Alliant Energy PowerHouse

May 07 — Camdenton, Mo. @ Ozarks Amphitheater

May 10 — Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center Arena

May 11 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Icon Music Center Festival Park

May 13 — Simpsonville, S.C. @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

May 14 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater

May 17 — Pensacola, Fla. @ Pensacola Bay Center

May 18 — Brandon, Mo. @ Brandon Amphitheater

May 21 — Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena