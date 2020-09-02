Corey Taylor Gives the Devil His Due on New Song ‘HWY 666′

Can the devil stop CMFT? Corey Taylor appears to come to the end of his road at the doing of the devil as part of the new song "HWY 666" from Taylor's upcoming solo set, CMFT.

Taylor appears to be not settling into one style of music, with this latest effort having a bit of outlaw country, rockabilly and pedal to the metal rock thrown in for good measure as the singer unravels the story of his dance with the devil.

The song comes with an animated video placing Taylor himself on the foreboding "HWY 666" along assorted demons and the devil himself. Have a look at the clip below.

The track follows on the heels of Taylor's recent two-pronged single drop which gave us "CMFT Must Be Stopped" and "Black Eyes Blue," the latter of which has already hit the Top 10 at Active Rock radio. All three songs will feature on the CMFT album, which is set to arrive on Oct. 2 through Roadrunner Records.

Pre-orders for CMFT are available here, while you can also visit Taylor's webstore for merch and vinyl bundle options.

Read the lyrics to "HWY 666" directly below and watch the video further down the page.

I was standing on HWY 666 when the Devil ran me down

I was ready to burn, ready to fix when the Devil ran me down

He said ‘Son, your soul’s as good as mine, just give me more and you’ll be fine’

I turned and waved goodbye when the Devil ran me down… I was heading for the middle of the end of the world

When the demons came for me

Too much night to start the day is the only way to be

Some of us will never learn – a sin is sin and must be earned

I feel the axis start to turn as the demons came for me All I know is only death provides

Life is just the writing on the wall

All I know is I can see the end

This is where we part, my friend… I was stranded on HWY 666 when the Devil let me down

Break it all and see what sticks when the Devil let me down

He said ‘Son, I know it’s not your time- you got to leave this all behind’

I just laughed and waved goodbye cuz the Devil let me down… All I know is only death provides

Life is just the writing on the wall

All I know is I can see the end

This is where we part, my friend…

Corey Taylor, "HWY 666" (Lyric Video)