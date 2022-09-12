Corey Taylor + Jim Root Considering Project Outside Slipknot + Stone Sour

Corey Taylor and Jim Root have worked together before outside of Slipknot, and it appears there's a possibility they might do so again. While speaking with Metal Hammer, Taylor revealed that he and Root have discussed potentially starting a new project together.

Taylor and Root are both part of "the 9" of Slipknot, and famously worked together in Stone Sour as well until Root and the band went their separate ways. Root would be very vocal in the immediate period after his dismissal, stating that he wanted to "get away from that sinking ship." In 2019 however, years after his exit, Root stated that it was the best thing that he left, revealing that he and Taylor were on better terms and that "we would have just ended up killing each other and driving each other crazy" had he remained in the band.

Now it appears as though the two musicians may be ready to give their collaborative partnership outside of the band another try.

"He and I are very different people," Taylor tells Metal Hammer, "and we were both going through our own shit in life. We reconnected, and we're actually talking about doing some stuff on the side, outside of Slipknot and Stone Sour."

Stone Sour are also currently on hiatus, which would seemingly indicate that their pairing wouldn't find Root returning to the band.

Speaking os his renewed working relationship and friendship with Root, Taylor continued, "It's cool to find your friend again, and realize that you can find your way back to people that you care about. Honestly, I can't sit here and say that I wasn't responsible for some of the bad feelings. That can only come with self-reflection, and the fact that the things that were going on in my life rippled and affected other people. Once you own up to that, you can start to mend bridges by showing people that you are truly sorry."

While additional details about the project were not revealed, the two will most definitely be working together on the next Slipknot album. Slipknot's The End, So Far is due on Sept. 30 and pre-orders are being taken here. You can also look for Taylor and Root onstage with Slipknot, as the band continues to tour in support of their upcoming release. Tickets can be found here.