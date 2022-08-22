Corey Taylor Appears Maskless in Slipknot’s New ‘Yen’ Video

A few weeks after the release of the song "Yen," Slipknot have shared its trippy, accompanying music video. And for the first time in Slipknot history, Corey Taylor appears maskless in the video.

The "Yen" video features cut scenes of the band performing the song in another funky-looking room, so Taylor is seen wearing his mask during those parts. But then the other storyline laced in shows a very sophisticated, unmasked Taylor being followed around a mansion by a few creepy, dark figures. A couple of the band members' masks look as if they were updated too, most noticeably Sid Wilson's, which has a screen with a masked white face on it, though he still has the robotic limbs. Clown went back to his red mask, as opposed to the disco ball-esque one he sported in "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)."

Another narrative depicted in the video appears to be a continuation of "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)," which shows the same masked, cult-like group standing in a room where some sort of ritual seems to have taken place. Both videos go on after the songs end, with a visual of a mask floating in water, and then "Yen" concludes with Tortilla Man playing a xylophone in a yard.

We're not sure if the 'Knot plan to release another video to tie in with these two, but it would make for quite a mysterious trilogy if so. Both were directed by Clown. See some stills from both videos below to compare, and then check out "Yen" underneath.

Slipknot's upcoming album The End, So Far will be out Sept. 30 and can be pre-ordered here. The next leg of their Knotfest Roadshow tour with Ice Nine Kills and Crown the Empire kicks off Sept. 20 in Nashville, Tenn. Get tickets through this link.

Slipknot, "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)" Scenes

Slipknot 'The Dying Song (Time to Sing)' Video

Slipknot, "Yen" Scenes

Slipknot 'Yen' Video

Slipknot, "Yen" Video