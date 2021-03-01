Corey Taylor has lent his rapping talents to Moonshine Bandits' "Live the Madness," the latest single from the outlaw country hip-hop duo. The Slipknot and Stone Sour vocalist also appears in an accompanying music video alongside his wife, Alicia, and her dancing cabaret crew, the Cherry Bombs.

The high-energy clip shows the Bandits — Dusty "Tex" Dahlgren and Brett "Bird" Brooks — rockin' outdoors among fast cars and motorcycles before meeting up with Corey, Alicia and the Cherry Bombs in a backroom club. The catchy song is part of Moonshine Bandits' latest album, 2020's Fire.

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

Moonshine Bandits tell Loudwire the message behind "Live the Madness" is to "live your life full throttle. Always be willing to take that risk and challenge yourself. Celebrate life to its fullest extent. We wanted this song to have an energy that encourages people … to go out and raise a little hell."

That aim undoubtedly gets a boost with the contributions from Corey and the Cherry Bombs. As luck would have it, the Bandits first met the Slipknot singer and subsequently secured his participation via Alicia after the Cherry Bombs were previously included in a Moonshine Bandits vid.

"We emailed the song over to Alicia and we told her that CT would be the perfect feature to have on this song," the duo explains. "She showed it to Corey, and he loved it. Corey asked us, 'What version of Corey do you want on the song (i.e. Stone Sour, acoustic Corey, metal Corey, rap Corey)?' We responded that we wanted all the versions of Corey mixed into one. He crushed it!"

That's no surprise — it's not the first time Corey Taylor has rapped.

Regarding the Bandits' creative journey, and with several releases under their belts so far, the California-based pair add that they've "never been fully accepted by Music Row or country music in general. We grew up listening to all kinds of music, everything from Dwight Yoakam to Tupac. The West Coast has been our strongest musical influence. Where we're from, it doesn't matter who the fuck you are. We party with everyone. Passing judgment on a person or group of people is not something we do."

Moonshine Bandits also keep it real with their charity, Operation Packing Company, which helps send everyday supplies to troops stationed overseas. With that in mind, get ready to raise some hell and make some noise with Corey Taylor and the country rap duo on "Live the Madness."

Photo courtesy of Moonshine Bandits

Photo by Phil Emerson

Moonshine Bandits feat. Corey Taylor - "Live The Madness"

"Live The Madness" Lyrics - Moonshine Bandits feat. Corey Taylor

CHORUS:

ON THE HIGHWAY LIVIN’ LIFE FREE

LEMME GET A HELLYA IF YER LIVIN’ LIKE ME

DO IT MY WAY IF YOU CAN’T SEE

I LIVE THE MADNESS GONNA STAY FREE

VERSE 1

Rockstar Renegade bet I’m getting’ paid

like a savage live the madness full throttle every day

fast lane cash lane maybe I’m insane

cuz’ the lightning in my jar ain’t the only time it rains

had to shovel up a duffle just to stuff a couple racks

had to give it to my CPA she can handle that

custom made rattlesnakes buddy they ain’t fake

had to put them on a plane cuz’ they came from out of state

keep a jug in the glove, russ bumpin’ in the subs

let the asphalt melt rubber dumpin’ on the clutch

01’ Orange door mud up on the floor board

movin’ too fast for you suckers just to keep score

CHORUS:

ON THE HIGHWAY LIVIN’ LIFE FREE

LEMME GET A HELLYA IF YER LIVIN’ LIKE ME

DO IT MY WAY IF YOU CAN’T SEE

I LIVE THE MADNESS GONNA STAY FREE

VERSE 2

Im in a heavyweight, 68, lunatic Camaro,

I wanna straight away, fuente dinero

Room enough to fill me cuz there's something to watch

Freaky freaky poly got rides in the crotch

But your swinging and your missin, cuz this maniac is duckin your best roundhouses and uppercuts and "hammerons" and cliches, ya fucking kidding me these days?

Bothered by the blase you can catch me on the highway

Come for the big of the bout

You'll be stayin for the biggest and the quickest around

I have no clue what's next, gonna do it

Gonna say it, but your mutterin and doubtin ,

Gonna go upside ya fucking head

I'm with the bandits, ready for the derby

Laying on the "patch" and I'm turning on the hurtin baby

Here's comes the push doin damage on the breakaway,

5 speed shift out, stompin on the "catchhh me"

CHORUS:

ON THE HIGHWAY LIVIN’ LIFE FREE

LEMME GET A HELLYA IF YER LIVIN’ LIKE ME

DO IT MY WAY IF YOU CAN’T SEE

I LIVE THE MADNESS GONNA STAY FREE

ON THE HIGHWAY LIVIN’ LIFE FREE

LEMME GET A HELLYA IF YER LIVIN’ LIKE ME

DO IT MY WAY IF YOU CAN’T SEE

I LIVE THE MADNESS GONNA STAY FREE