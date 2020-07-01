Corey Taylor, Myles Kennedy, Lzzy Hale + More Lead ‘Rock for Relief’ Virtual Benefit

The summer touring season may be mostly wiped out, but a number of musicians will be rocking some tunes for you this holiday weekend. Slipknot's Corey Taylor, Alter Bridge's Myles Kennedy and Halestorm's Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger are among the acts participating in the "Rock for Relief" virtual benefit this Friday (July 3).

The event finds United Stations and the Storic Media Podcast Network collaborating to put on an evening of music, with the proceeds aiding Feeding America's Covid-19 Response Fund. Lou Brutus and Riki Rachtman will host, with Alice Cooper and Joe Satriani conducting interviews during the benefit.

In addition to Taylor, Kennedy and the Halestorm pair, you can look for Bush's Gavin Rossdale, Filter, Starset, 10 Years' Jesse Hasek, Black Stone Cherry's Chris Robertson, The Dead Daisies, Atreyu's Brandon Saller, Dinosaur Pile-Up's Matt Bigland, George Thorogood, Don Felder, Lisa Loeb, Ricky Byrd, Bobby Whitlock & CoCo Carmel, Joe Grushecky, Kathy Sledge, Bones Owens, BJ Thomas, Danielia Cotton and more performing. Plus, there will be special appearances by Peter Frampton and Saint Asonia's Adam Gontier.

Feeding America estimates that an additional 17.1 million people could become food insecure in 2020 as a result of the current Covid-19 crisis. This is a 46 percent increase over the 37.2 million people who were food insecure prior to the start of Covid-19. Learn more about and donate to the Feeding America organization here.

You can catch the Rock for Relief virtual benefit this Friday (July 3) at 8PM ET and repeating again at 11PM ET at this location.

Rock for Relief Trailer

United Stations