Corey Taylor Joins Steel Panther in Reminding You What Day It Is

Steel Panther's daily video clips reminding you what day it is have just been taken to the next level. Slipknot and Stone Sour singer Corey Taylor has made a guest appearance, helping you maintain some sense of time as much of the world remains locked down and at home to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The hair metal jokesters began uploading daily public service announcements in mid-April. Bookended by a fun little jingle and some delightfully cheesy graphics, each video clip, until now, has cut to a member of Steel Panther stating the current day in some silly fashion. First, it was drummer Stix Zadinia, rocking a super sweet fake mustache (grow a real one, we dare you!) who popped out from behind a tree to inform the world that it was indeed Wednesday (this was on April 15).

The success of these PSAs have now led to other rockers getting in on the action, starting with Corey Taylor. In the latest video (seen below), the singer is seen brushing his teeth, wearing a brown long-haired wig. With a toothbrush hanging out of his mouth, he uttered, "It's Saturday."

If you were staring at your calendar in total disbelief that today (April 25) is Saturday, let this clip below be all the convincing you need.

The relationship between Taylor and Steel Panther goes back quite a bit as he was featured as a guest singer on "Death to All But Metal," the opening track on Steel Panther's 2011 debut album, Feel the Steel.

Follow Steel Panther on Twitter so you can keep track of what day it is without fail. Stay safe and stay metal!