Corey Taylor announced last year that Stone Sour had entered a period of indefinite hiatus and, although the band remains dormant, he didn't slam the door shut forever in a recent interview, stating that the band "will always be there for me" and hoped that was true for his bandmates as well.

In a half-hour long chat with KLOS' Matt Pinfield (the same one where Taylor reacted to Gen Z trying to cancel Eminem), the subject of Stone Sour's hiatus was broached, which Taylor addressed quite candidly.

“There was kind of a plateau with Stone Sour, creatively, that I needed to kind of step away from. For some reason, it didn’t feel the way that it felt in the past," said the Slipknot frontman (via Metal Injection), whose debut solo album, CMFT, was released last year.

"I was still dealing with my own issues coming out of my last marriage, and dealing with the depression that had come with that, and the bile of the toxic relationship," added Taylor, "So going into Slipknot helped with that, it helped me release a lot of that [on 2019's We Are Not Your Kind], but then coming out of that, I knew that if I was going to be able to heal a little faster, I needed to do something that felt fresher."

Over the summer, the rocker boasted about an abundance of solo material and that he had plans to record a follow-up to CMFT. It does not appear his intentions have changed much and the focus is to continue pursuing the solo path, made evident when Taylor said, "So the solo thing was definitely what I needed to do and obviously, I’m going to stay doing solo stuff for a little longer."

Still, the idea of Stone Sour's return is not entirely out of reach.

"But you never say never," cautioned Taylor, "Stone Sour has been a part of my life since I was 19 years old, it predates Slipknot by five years, and it was the first real band that I ever started. So it will always be there for me, and hopefully, the other guys in the band feel that way. But for right now, I just need to be able to do this, and it’s just a part of me."

Stone Sour's last release, Hydrograd, came out in 2017 and debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Meanwhile, Taylor also suggested recently that Slipknot have something "massive" brewing, so keep an eye out on that front.

Corey Taylor Talks With KLOS' Matt Pinfield