Corey Taylor is a bottomless well of creativity. On top of his career in Slipknot, Stone Sour and as a solo artist, he's an accomplished author, among many other things, and now he has his sights set on writing a musical. Not some comedic, slapstick musical either — a "real musical," as he put it.

Laying out his ambitions as a guest on the Twitch channel Talkulture, Taylor expressed (transcription via Blabbermouth), "[It would be] like a real musical; not [Monty Python's] Spamalot or anything like that."

Regarding his qualifications as a potential musical writer, Taylor leaned on his years of experience as a lyricist. "Because I've kind of gotten in the habit of doing concept albums, obviously, so I know how to tie a story together," he said.

That story, he proposed, would be centered around some of the earliest years of his adult life.

"I've been toying with the idea of writing a musical based around the people who I spent a large amount of my 20s with in Des Moines [Iowa]," said Taylor, who elaborated, "Like, my crew, and how we all found each other — how the misfits came together and found each other — and we kind of saved each other."

Offering more insight into their collective background, Taylor continued, "We all came from these crazy balls of emotional abuse and neglect and dealing with problems, but we didn't know what the names of the problems were. The only thing that saved us was the fact that getting together made us feel like we weren't alone. And it made us feel that if we had each other as support and as friends and as somebody to talk to, maybe we could work our way through it."

That period of life was also especially illuminating for Taylor, as he explained, "In that time, I was exposed to everything — so much new music, so much different music, so much new literature, movies. It was the catalyst for everything that I am now."

Despite these clear ambitions to get the project off the ground, Taylor recognized it is something that may not come to fruition for some time, if ever.

"It's an idea that I've been kind of tinkering with," he said, cautioning, "Because I'm a scatterbrain, I don't know if I'll ever get it done. But it's definitely something that I feel definitely more passionate about now than I did about 10 years ago when I thought of it. And I'm actually getting more confident now in definitely my piano playing, which is what I would write it on. It would just be something like another passion project, just to see what would happen."

For now, at least, we do know that Slipknot have started to write new material for what is expected to be the follow-up to 2019's We Are Not Your Kind. Taylor also has plans to record another solo album after the release of his CMFT debut last year.