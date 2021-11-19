Corpsegrinder Announces Debut Studio Album, Shares Piece of Brutal New Song

Legendary Cannibal Corpse vocalist George ‘Corpsegrinder’ Fisher has just announced the release of his debut solo album. Fans can catch their first listen of Corpsegrinder’s new material in the YouTube video below.

The death metal record, titled after George Fisher's brutal stage name, will be released Feb. 4 via Jamey Jasta’s Perseverance Music Group. The Hatebreed vocalist also co-produced the album alongside Nick Bellmore (Dee Snider / Kingdom of Sorrow). Corpse fans will also get some guitar from death metal master Erik Rutan, who plays on the track “Acid Vat.”

"When Jamey approached me to do this record, I was fired up to get into the studio with Erik Rutan and record the vocals!” Corpsegrinder says. “It's a mix of Death Metal, Thrash and Hardcore, and it sounds heavy as hell!!! I'm really excited about it, and I can't wait for the world to hear it!!!"

Jamey Jasta adds, "Working with George has been a dream come true, he's one of the best dudes in metal and one of the most brutal voices EVER. He's outdone himself on this album!"

Corpsegrinder will be released Feb. 4. Pre-orders for the album will become available soon here. Fans can contribute to the album right now through a variety of options, including being thanked on Corpsegrinder’s ‘Thanks List,’ receiving a holiday card signed by the vocalist, grabbing a “Respect the Neck” sticker and more.

Corpsegrinder Debut Album Coming in 2022